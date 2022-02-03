Just Corseca launches Solitaire and Superflexx neckbands with up to 25-Hours battery life

Just Corseca has announced the launch of its Solitaire and Superflexx Bluetooth neckbands in India. These neckbands are lightweight and comes with features like microSD slots, noise-cancelling, 360 flexible designs, and many more.

Price, Availability, and Warranty

Just Corseca Solitaire neckband is priced at MRP of Rs 3,299 and Superflexx is priced at MRP of Rs 2,999. Both the device comes with 1 year of warranty and are readily available for purchase at all online and offline stores.

Just Corseca Solitaire Neckband

Designed for music lovers, Solitaire wireless neckband earphones features an optimized V5.0 Bluetooth chipset that enables a faster transmission. This allows a more stable connection during daily activities like exercising, working, or traveling.

The device comes with sweatproof and stunning technology of noise-isolation, noise-cancelling which delivers strong audio performance, with robust bass, and HiFi stereo sound performance. The product is engineered with a premium 400mAh battery & exclusive power management technology, that offers 25 hours of music playback and 300 hours of standby.

Additionally, the Solitaire neckband comes with a microSD card slot, which is a boon while traveling or working out. Users can just load their favourite tracks on a chip and enjoy their leisure time. The neckband can be charged to full in less than 2 hours and can be worn all day long without causing any discomfort. It is available in black colour. The product comes with 1 unit of Neckband, Port C USB cable, and a user manual.

Just Corseca Superflexx Neckband

The Superflexx wireless neckband earphone is a very lightweight product. Itd is constructed with a flexible outer covering and pliable steel core for an ergonomic fit. Users can fold and put it in their pocket when not in use.

It comes with 130mAh battery life and 150 hours standby time. Moreover, features like noise cancelling, LED indicator, inbuilt high-quality audio chip, crystal clear and deeply resonant bass, the multifunction button makes it a unique neckband in the market. It comes with 1 unit of neckband, a micro-USB charging cable, and a user manual.