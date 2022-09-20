Just Corseca launches four new smartwatches at starting Rs 6,499

Just Corseca has launched its new range of smartwatches in India. The company has launched Ray Kanabs, Snugar, Sportivo and Stayfit Jive which will be available at Tata’s 250 Croma retail stores. The watches are priced below:

Ray Kanabis – Rs 10,990

Snugar – Rs 8,999

Sportivo – Rs 6,499

Stayfit Jive – Rs 8,699

Just Corseca Ray Kanabis

Just Corseca Ray Kanabis comes with a rugged design and a circular dial that houses a 1.28-inch Full HD+ IPS display. It bears a resolution of 240×240 pixels. It has a water-resistant unibody design that will allow it to survive underwater up to 1.5 metres for 30 minutes.

Further, the smartwatch also features a Hi-Fi calling function that allows you to take voice calls from the smartwatch. The smartwatch comes with multiple health-tracking features, including blood pressure, a drink water reminder, menstrual cycle, heart rate monitor, and blood saturation tracker. It lasts up to 20 days of standby time on a single charge. The smartwatch houses a 400mAh battery and supports a magnetic charging layout.

Just Corseca Snugar

The Snugar smartwatch has a square-shaped watch face with a 1.69-inch full-touch high-definition LCD panel with a resolution of 280 x 320 pixels. It comes with a Hi-Fi calling function that allows you to take voice calls from the smartwatch. The device has an IP67 rating and multiple sports modes.

The smartwatch comes with features including find my phone, remote camera control, music control, stopwatch, countdown timer, weather info, idle alerts, drink water reminder, and alarm. The 200mAh battery can deliver up to 15 days of battery life, and the watch has silicon strap which are available in different colour options.

Just Corseca Sportivo

The Sportivo smartwatch can monitor heart rate, count steps, track calories, monitor sleep, blood oxygen levels, and more. It works as a compass to help you maintain physical wellness. It comprises of a 220 mAh battery with 8 days of functioning time and 15 days of standby.

ALSO READ: Just Corseca launches Stallion Wireless Neckband with 100 Hours Battery Life

The watch is equipped with a 2.5D curved glass IPS LCD screen with 240×280 pixels, a metallic frame and TPU band, and a 1.69-inch full touch display. It has multiple sports modes with an accelerometer, gyroscope, and sleep monitor for accuracy.

Just Corseca Stayfit Jive

Stayfit Jive comes with a full HD dual curved IPS LCD screen with 1.69 inches and 240×280 Pixels. It packs 200 mAh battery with 7 days of functioning time and 15 days of standby.

The watch comes with tools such as alarm clocks, stopwatches, timers, camera control, music controller, sedentary reminder, adjustable brightness, and finding the phone. It has an all-time heart rate monitor, a sleep tracker, and a 24/7 heart rate monitoring function. It also consists of an automatic sleep tracker.