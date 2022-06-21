Just Corseca launches Sonique TWS earbuds in India 

Just Corseca has announced the launch of yet another TWS earbuds in India called Sonique TWS. The Sonique TWS earbuds case is crafted with a high zinc alloy and feature touch controls allowing users to regulate their calls. Just Corseca Sonique TWS Earbuds is priced at Rs 4,999 and comes with a warranty of 1 year. The product is readily available for purchase at Just Corseca website and all online and offline stores.

The earbuds have functions like Pause, Play, Answer Call, Hang Up Call, Volume+/- functions and offer support for voice assistants. It is packed with Bluetooth V5.1 and has a 10 to 15-meter wireless range.

The earbuds have 30mAh battery and the USP of the TWS earbuds is the metal case it comes in. The case is packed with a 300mAh battery, ensuring up to 22 hours of playtime. Users can enjoy HD stereo sound with the earbuds’ 10mm trumpet speaker. The earbuds have built-in high sensitivity dual microphones as well.

The TWS has fast charging and support 5V 300mA charging adapter which can be fully charged in just 1.5 hours. The earbuds have an AD6973-D4 BT chipset. The SONIQUE TWS comes with features like a power-efficient chipset, sweatproof, dual mic for calling, LED light indicator, fast charging, and more.

The case of the earbuds is compact enough to fit in the pocket and comes with frequency response of 50Hz-10KHz and 38±1DB sensitivity. The device comes with an IPX5 rating that prevents it from dust and water. The charging case has a Type C USB port. The earbuds are available in dark grey colour. The product comes with 1 pair earbud, a USB cable, and a warranty card.