Jio Tariff Hike for prepaid plans comes into effect from December 1

After Airtel and Vodafone Idea announced tariff hike for their prepaid plans, only Jio was left with its old prices and now the operator has also hopped onto the bandwagon. Reliance Jio has announced its new unlimited prepaid plans with raised tariffs, competing with that of Airtel and Vi.

“These plans will provide the best value in the industry. Upholding the Jio promise of providing the best quality service at the lowest price globally, Jio customers will continue to be the biggest beneficiaries”, said the company. The new unlimited plans will go live on 1st December 2021 and can be opted from all existing touchpoints and channels.

Here are the new prepaid plans from Reliance Jio:

The base Rs 75 JioPhone plan with 3GB data, unlimited voice, 50 SMS for 28 days now costs Rs 91. The unlimited base plan now costs Rs 155 (up from Rs 129) and gets you 2GB for a month along with unlimited voice and 300 SMS. The most expensive plan for Rs 2399 now costs Rs 2879 with a validity of 365 days. This plan gets you 2GB/day, unlimited voice and 100 SMS/day.

Compared with Airtel, the most expensive unlimited plan of Jio costs Rs 120 less along with identical benefits with both the plans. In comparison with Vi, the Jio Rs 2879 plan costs Rs 20 less than Vi’s Rs 2,899 plan and offers 500MB of more data per day, making the Jio plan more value for money. With the tariff hike from all three operators, the market will take a turn, and many subscribers might be looking to port their numbers from their existing operators, and Jio might be a worthy candidate.