After Airtel, Vi announces hike on prepaid plans: Here’s the full list of new prices

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) has today announced the launch of its new tariff plans for prepaid users in India. The new plans will be available starting 25th November 2021.

The revision of Vi plans comes after Airtel recently revised its prepaid plans tariffs. The base plan from Vi will now begin at Rs 99.

Vi says that the new plans will start the process of ARPU improvement and help address the financial stress faced by the industry. These tariff plans will allow VIL to continue improving India’s Fastest Mobile Network, verified by Ookla, the global leader in fixed broadband and mobile network testing applications. Vi remains committed to play its role in accelerating the realization of the Digital India vision of the government.

Vi’s prepaid plan priced at Rs 79 will now cost Rs 99 with the same benefits as before. On the other hand, the most expensive plan for Rs 2,399 earlier will now come at Rs 2,899 with a hike of Rs 500.

The other categories where a hike has been announced is data top-ups. The Rs 48, Rs 98, Rs 251 and Rs 351 vouchers will now be available for Rs 58, Rs 118, Rs 298 and Rs 418. The benefits of all the plans will remain the same to what they were before but will now be available at costly prices.

All the changes in tariff can be seen in the table below:

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) and its technology partner, Nokia recently announced that it has successfully conducted a 5G trial. The trial utilized 5G in the 3.5GHz spectrum band allocated by the government for 5G trials to provide rural broadband connectivity in Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

Using Nokia’s solution, Vi successfully provided 5G connectivity across an area covering 17.1 km while delivering more than 100Mbps during the trails.