Airtel announces revised prepaid mobile plans, hikes prices of all plans

Airtel today announced a revised set of prepaid mobile plans. The company has always maintained that the Average mobile Revenue Per User (ARPU) needs to be at Rs 200 and ultimately at Rs 300 to provide a reasonable return on capital that allows for a financially healthy business model.

This level of ARPU will enable the substantial investments required in networks and spectrum. This will also give Airtel the elbow room to roll out 5G in India. As a first step, it is taking the lead in rebalancing its tariffs during November. Accordingly, the new tariffs will come into effect from November 26, 2021. The revised plans are as mentioned below:

the cheapest Airtel prepaid plan that cost Rs 79 now costs Rs 99 with the same benefits as before. On the other hand, the most expensive plan for Rs 2,498 earlier will now come at Rs 2,999 with a hike of Rs 501. The benefits, however, will remain identical to what they were before.

As for the progress in the field of 5G, Accenture has collaborated with Bharti Airtel to bring alive the potential of 5G networks in improving industrial productivity.

At Airtel’s advanced 5G lab in Network Experience Centre in Manesar (Gurgaon), Accenture is showcasing its solutions and use cases of a robotic arm for precision manufacturing, worker safety using industrial IoT, artificial intelligence, machine learning, video analytics and extended reality, and digital twin of a shipyard for real-time, remote maintenance.

Earlier, Airtel rolled out 5G for Business initiative to demonstrate a wide range of enterprise grade use cases using high speed & low latency networks. As part of Airtel 5G for Business, Airtel is joining forces with leading global consulting and technology companies including AWS, CISCO, Ericsson, Google Cloud, Nokia, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).