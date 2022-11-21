Jio Cinema Streaming issues: Viewers upset with FIFA World Cup 2022 coverage

Fans worldwide have been waiting for the FIFA World Cup 2022 to begin and the day finally came. However, as Jio Cinema is the streaming partner for this year’s world cup, it really managed to upset users because of the streaming issues on the platform, be it excessive buffering, failure in loading the stream and more.

Users took to Twitter to express their disappointment, complaining of buffering issues even though they are having a good-quality internet. Twitter is flooded with fans reacting to the poor streaming, thereby saying that their world cup viewing experience is ruined. Jio was quick to acknowledge the issue and stated on Twitter itself that their team is working hard to solve the buffering issues, alongside a TikTok video of a worker covered in the dirt working tirelessly with machinery.

@JioCinema very disappointed. Can't even watch 1 min. I subscribed to voot for the matches. I don't mind paying instead of this. Very disappointed pic.twitter.com/IC66WWZKzk — Samté Lian (@samtelian) November 20, 2022

Shame shame shame!! Streaming is lagging a lot. I even missed the first two goals of this year's fifa world cup. Wish @SonyLIV was there to stream footbally greatest tournament. Really disappointed..!! — Anmol Thaiya (@Anmolis16k) November 20, 2022

Dear Jio cinema, we are not your fans. We do not have any other options. You guys should be ashamed. It is still not running on a web browser. fix the issue and never bid on these mega-events. let the professional do their job. — Subhadeep Sen (@had3s_s) November 20, 2022

One user wrote, “… At 300 Mbps broadband connection, the picture is getting stuck again & again. It is a very bad experience”. Another user tweeted, “Hey don’t be ridiculous and put this on fans. The stream is buffering every 3 seconds on the browser and every 10-15 sec of a mobile app (I have high-speed broadband before you ask me). Post-opening ceremony! Are you prepared to handle an important match load?”

Dear @JioCinema fans,



We are continuously working to give you a great experience. Please upgrade your app to the latest version to enjoy #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022. Apologies for any inconvenience.#FIFAWorldCup #FIFAWConJioCinema #FIFAWConSports18 | @FIFAWorldCup — JioCinema (@JioCinema) November 20, 2022

Jio Cinema’s Twitter account also told users to update their app to give users a ’great experience’ and apologised for the inconvenience. It seems like Jio’s servers couldn’t handle such a load and ultimately failed to provide a smooth streaming experience. However, as Jio has upgraded the Jio Cinema app, one should have no issues streaming the match from today.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will get over on December 18, and fans in India can watch the football event live on TV and live online for free. If you are looking to watch the World cup on your mobile, here’s a simple guide on how you can watch FIFA 2022 on your mobile.