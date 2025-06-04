Supercouple: India’s First Relationship App Launches to Address Urban Relationship Disconnect

In an era where dating apps are plentiful and relationship burnout is a genuine concern, a new Indian tech venture has launched a platform to strengthen the bonds between couples in urban settings. Supercouple—the first AI-moderated relationship App in India—has been introduced to help couples reconnect, improve communication, and maintain their emotional connection in a fast-paced digital world.

Developed at the intersection of technology, media, and commerce, Supercouple is not a therapy app. It’s positioned as a lifestyle platform for couples—one that’s private, gamified, and experiential, aiming to make love feel as engaging as everything else competing for attention in modern life.

“The idea behind Supercouple was born from what we’ve seen all around us—emotionally distant partners, rising separation rates, and the lack of structured, stigma-free help,” said Shankar Narayan, CEO and Co-founder of Supercouple. “We’ve created something that doesn’t just track your relationship. It helps you nurture it.”

Safeguarding Relationship

As digital routines start encroaching on our ( Couple) time and social norms evolve, many Indian couples are finding it challenging to prioritize their relationships. Recent findings from the Indian Journal of Psychiatry indicate that more than 35% of urban couples report feeling emotionally distant. Additionally, Google Trends has shown a 200% increase in searches related to couple therapy and relationship assistance over the past five years.

“We’re not here to replace therapy but to supplement it,” Shankar explained. “The real barrier in India isn’t the lack of help—it’s the mindset. Couples often feel embarrassed about admitting their struggles. That’s why we’ve deliberately positioned Supercouple as a lifestyle app, not a clinical tool.”

What Makes Supercouple Different?

Supercouple stands out by embedding itself into the natural rhythm of a couple’s everyday life. According to its founders, the app is designed as a blend of AI-supported communication, interactive tasks, and experiential commerce, with the goal of creating meaningful engagement between partners. The platform offers a private and personalized space that goes beyond simple messaging—it’s structured to deliver long-term emotional value through consistent, guided interaction.



At its core is a private couple chat, where AI gently supports conversations and nudges partners toward deeper dialogue. Gamified experiences such as daily challenges, quizzes, and shared tasks help foster connection and enhance communication. A voice journaling feature allows each individual to log personal reflections, which the AI uses to track emotional patterns and suggest timely prompts or support. The app also tracks relationship health by analyzing behavioral trends and offering actionable insights to both partners.



Beyond emotional tools, Supercouple integrates lifestyle-driven features—like curated gifting suggestions, offline date ideas, and commerce options tailored for couples. Through affiliate brand campaigns, users also get access to relevant experiences and exclusive deals. Altogether, these features are designed to ensure that shared digital time contributes meaningfully to the quality of the relationship.



To address concerns regarding data privacy and safety, Supercouple’s Chief Tech Advisor, Ashish Meena, said, “We’ve prioritized user confidentiality and data security at every step. Couple chats are fully private and protected.”

Shanker said regarding the use of AI, “The AI doesn’t replace human interaction, but rather guides it in structured, non-invasive ways using psychological frameworks. Voice journaling also helps the AI better understand a couple’s emotional state and suggest supportive steps—including when to encourage professional help.”

Therapist-Integrated Model in Pilot Phase

Though the app is still in the soft launch stage, Supercouple is onboarding relationship therapists across Indian cities. These professionals use the app to offer value-added services to couples, helping reduce skipped appointments and improving engagement between visits.

Also, therapists have access to the app’s built-in tools to monitor client progress and provide real-time support.

“We’re seeing a strong response from therapists who view Supercouple as a digital companion they can recommend to clients,” said Shankar. “It helps them extend their impact beyond the clinic without invading the couple’s privacy.”

Current Status

Supercouple is not just a tech product—it’s aiming to become a social movement, says Abhijeet Barnwala, Co-founder and COO. “We believe this is the perfect time to bring relationship wellness to the forefront in India. We’re actively looking to collaborate with therapists, wellness experts and even government initiatives to normalize emotional health within relationships.”

The app is currently in its soft launch stage, with 100 handpicked couples testing and refining the experience. The company aims to reach 1 million couples in the next three years, with a full-scale launch expected soon.