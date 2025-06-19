Nothing Phone (3) Software Update Policy Revealed

The Nothing Phone (3) software update policy was revealed by a Nothing executive along with the reason as to why last year’s flagship Snapdragon Chipset wasn’t used. The company recently revealed Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 as the chipset in use for its upcoming flagship and some have been questioning the brand’s decision of using an inferior chip compared to what’s available in the market right now.

Nothing’s Akis Evangelidis revealed on X the Nothing Phone (3) software update policy which is set at 5 years of Android OS updates and 7 years of security patches. That is on par with what some Chinese brands are offering but still lower than Google’s and Samsung’s policy of 7 years of OS updates.

The decision to use Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 is also partially tied to the software update policy of the Nothing Phone (3). “8 Gen 3 has a weaker GPU, NPU, connectivity and ISP – and default software support is 4 & 4. Phone (3) will have 5 & 7,” Akis said in a post. This means that the brand would have been stuck with the default software support policy of 4 years of OS updates and security patches had it used the 8 Gen 3.

The company is all set to debut its next flagship on July 1 at 10:30 PM IST alongside the Nothing Headphones (1). The Nothing Phone (3) render has been leaked once before but some reports suggest that it may not be the real design of the device. The device is being touted as the company’s first “true flagship.”

Nothing CEO has already given us a hint in the past regarding the device’s expected price tag and it was also leaked recently, suggesting a price tag of $799 (approx Rs 68,300) for the 12GB + 256GB model and $899 (approx Rs 76,800) for the 16GB + 512GB trim. Indian pricing may hover around Rs 60,000 or less according to our expectations but we’ll know more officially once the device debuts next month.