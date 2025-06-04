Telegram Update: Send Direct Messages to Telegram Channels, Voice Message Trimming, and More

A new Telegram update is now rolling out for all users which adds new features, like the ability to send direct messages to Telegram channels, voice message trimming, HD photo sharing, topic tabs, and more. Here’s everything to know about the new update from Telegram.

With the latest Telegram update, you can now send direct messages to Telegram channels and have private chats with owners and admins. Content creators can enable this mode to talk with subscribers without sharing personal info. Messages from subscribers appear in a new streamlined interface, separate from the owner’s personal chats. Content creators can also set a fee per each direct message to keep conversations manageable and meaningful.

As for Topic Tabs, Topics in groups have a new tab layout that allows faster access from the chat list and lets you cycle between conversations in one tap. You can switch between a larger bar on the side or minimalist bar at the top of the chat.

Coming to another new feature, after recording a voice message, you can now move the start and end points to cut out the exact fragment you wanted. This option appears when you swipe up to lock recording during the voice message. After recording and trimming the message, you can record additional sections by tapping again on the microphone icon.

Further, aside from the existing two options to send photos in compressed quality and in full resolution, Telegram is adding a new option to send photos in high definition (HD). HD images have 4 times the pixels, while using less than 0.5 MB of data.

Next, You can now share media directly to your Telegram story from other apps using the default ‘Share’ button on iOS. For example, you can tap ‘Share’ on a photo in the Photos app to instantly open it in the story editor — without switching apps or scrolling.

Finally, this update makes polls even more flexible with support for up to 12 options. Polls can also now be sent to your Saved Messages — to bookmark the results for future referenceor share the poll with other chats later.



