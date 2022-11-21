How to watch FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on mobile?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 has begun and is taking place in Qatar this time. Fans around the world are all hyped up to see which country takes the 2022 FIFA World Cup home but for obvious reasons, not everyone can go to the stadium to watch the match live nor can everyone watch it on a TV at all times. So how can you watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on your mobile in India? We’ll answer that query of yours below.

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2022 on mobile?

FIFA’s 2022 World Cup streaming rights have been acquired by Reliance Jio. The FIFA World Cup 2022 will be held from November 20 to December 18, and fans in India can watch the upcoming football event live on TV and live online for free. Here’s how:

Step 1

Television viewers can tune in to the Sports18 channel, but mobile users can download the JioCinema app from Play Store or App Store.

Step 2

After downloading the app, you can just open the app and tap on the banner if the match is being streamed live. If the match has finished, the banner would show the option to stream highlights of the recent match.

Note that there’s no need for you to sign up on the JioCinema app, nor do you need a Jio number to watch the live stream of the match. Further, Jio Cinema offers live streaming of matches, highlights and other FIFA World Cup 2022 content in five languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Bengali.