Canva Create a Video Clip Feature Backed By Google’s Veo 3 Announced

A new Canva Create a Video Clip feature has been announced by the photo-editing platform. It is a Canva AI⁠ feature built with Google’s latest state-of-the-art video generation model, Veo 3. “Now, anyone can turn their imagination into cinematic-quality video with audio, generated by a single text prompt,” according to the company.

Canva says it is one of the first platforms to integrate Google’s Veo 3 video generation model, just weeks after its debut. The new Canva Create a Video Clip feature makes this advanced technology accessible to millions on the platform, “empowering anyone to produce dynamic, polished videos with high-quality visuals, realistic motion, and synchronized audio.”

Each video opens in Canva’s Video Editor⁠, where it can be fine-tuned to suit your brand or audience with tools like the Brand Kit⁠, music, text, and more. From there, it can also be copied into other design formats – whether it’s a social post⁠, presentation⁠, or campaign asset. Seamlessly integrated into Canva AI’s⁠ conversational, voice-enabled flow, Create a Video Clip adds another powerful format to your creative toolkit. Just like you can already generate text, images, and designs, you can now generate videos, too.

To get started, simply go to Canva AI from the homepage or sidebar, and select Create a Video Clip. Enter a prompt that explains your vision and then once the video has been generated, you can take your video into the Editor to customize and refine it further.

The new Canva Create a Video Clip feature is available to those subscribed to the paid plans (Pro, Teams, and Enterprise) and to Canva Nonprofit users. The initial limit is 5 video generations per month, but the platform is working on expanding the availability of this feature.

Create a Video Clip is also rolling out across Leonardo.Ai. Leonardo users on paid plans can now tap into Veo 3’s capabilities as part of their creative workflow.

