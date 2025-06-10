Google Announces Arrival of Gemini in Google Docs on Android

Google has announced the launch of Gemini in Google Docs on Android with a limited feature set for now. Gemini in Google Docs has been available on the web for a while now. Gemini in Google Workspace was limited to the Gmail App on mobile until now. Here’s everything to know about the development.

Google says it is bringing the power of Gemini in Google Docs on Android devices so that you can understand, summarise, and ask questions about documents on mobile. As a result, you can use Gemini to surface insights and key points on-the-go. Plus, Gemini in Docs on Android is available in 20+ languages.

Gemini is included in Google Workspace business plans, allowing you to easily work on-the-go without switching apps or downloading a separate AI solution. Now you can use Gemini in Google Docs on Android devices to:

Get the gist of a long research report with an AI generated summary that you can read on your phone while commuting

Ask Gemini questions about a specific detail buried in a budget document so that you know the answer going into your meeting

Quickly create the first draft of a launch plan with a simple prompt after a team brainstorm while the details are fresh in your mind

Google notes that certain features, such as Help me write, Help me create, and image generation are not available on mobile at this time.

Read More: Google Rolls Out Faster and Sharper Screen Sharing in Google Meet

To get started, one can access Gemini by tapping on the spark icon on the top app bar in Google Docs. You can then navigate through different actions such as, “summarize this document,” or “suggest improvements” options, or submit a prompt of your own. This feature is only available on Android tablets and phones running Android 8+.

As for availability, the rollout of the feature has begun on June 9 and it will be available to the following Google Workspace accounts: