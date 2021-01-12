iQOO 7 launched with Snapdragon 888, 120W fast charging

iQOO has launched the latest iQOO 7 flagship device in China, powered by the Snapdragon 888 along with 120W fast charging and much more.

The iQOO 7 comes in three color options including light blue, black and a white BMW M-Sport branded version that comes with three stripes on the back of red, blue and black colours. The base 8GB/128 GB variant will retail for CNY 3,798 (approx Rs 43,000) while the 12GB/256 GB variant will sell for CNY 4,198 (approx Rs 47,000). The device will go on sale starting 15th January in China.

iQOO 7 Specifications

The iQOO 7 comes with a 6.62-inch punch-hole style FHD+ AMOLED display that comes with a touch sampling rate of 300Hz and a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz and is also HDR10+ certified. The display is also pressure sensitive in left and right areas of the display when the device is in landscape position for more precise controls with supported titles.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 888 paired with 8GB/12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS3.1 storage. The company has done special performance tuning so the consumer can take the best advantage of the processor while gaming with heavy graphics.

For the optics, the device has a triple camera setup on the back including a 48MP primary shooter with OIS,a 13 ultrawide sensor with a 120-degree field of view and a 50mm equivalent 13MP telephoto sensor. There is a 16MP shooter on the front for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone is backed by a 4000mAh battery that is split into two 2000mAh cells and supports 120W fast charging that can juice up the device from 0% to 100% in 15 minutes. The device also has dual stereo speakers tuned by Monster Audio. The iQOO 7 runs on Vivo's latest OriginOS 1.0 (being a sub-brand of Vivo) based on Android 11.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 4G LTE, Dual-SIM support, Hi-Res audio, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and Type-C port. The iQOO 7 measures 162.2mm x 75.8mm x 8.7mm and weighs 209.5 grams.