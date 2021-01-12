Advertisement

iQOO 7 launched with Snapdragon 888, 120W fast charging

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 12, 2021 12:20 pm

Latest News

iQOO has launched the latest iQOO 7 flagship device in China, powered by the Snapdragon 888 along with 120W fast charging and much more.
Advertisement

iQOO has finally launched its flagship for this year and it is the iQoo 7 that is powered by the all-new Snapdragon 888. The device comes with 120W fast charging support and a lot more. 

 

iQOO 7_

 

Advertisement

The iQOO 7 comes in three color options including light blue, black and a white BMW M-Sport branded version that comes with three stripes on the back of red, blue and black colours. The base 8GB/128 GB variant will retail for CNY 3,798 (approx Rs 43,000) while the 12GB/256 GB variant will sell for CNY 4,198 (approx Rs 47,000). The device will go on sale starting 15th January in China. 

 

iQOO 7 Specifications 

 

iQOO 7

 

The iQOO 7 comes with a 6.62-inch punch-hole style FHD+ AMOLED display that comes with a touch sampling rate of 300Hz and a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz and is also HDR10+ certified. The display is also pressure sensitive in left and right areas of the display when the device is in landscape position for more precise controls with supported titles. 

 

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 888 paired with 8GB/12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS3.1 storage. The company has done special performance tuning so the consumer can take the best advantage of the processor while gaming with heavy graphics. 

 

For the optics, the device has a triple camera setup on the back including a 48MP primary shooter with OIS,a 13 ultrawide sensor with a 120-degree field of view and a 50mm equivalent 13MP telephoto sensor. There is a 16MP shooter on the front for selfies and video calls. 

 

The smartphone is backed by a 4000mAh battery that is split into two 2000mAh cells and supports 120W fast charging that can juice up the device from 0% to 100% in 15 minutes. The device also has dual stereo speakers tuned by Monster Audio. The iQOO 7 runs on Vivo's latest OriginOS 1.0 (being a sub-brand of Vivo) based on Android 11.

 

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 4G LTE, Dual-SIM support, Hi-Res audio, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and Type-C port. The iQOO 7 measures 162.2mm x 75.8mm x 8.7mm and weighs 209.5 grams. 

iQoo 7 BMW Edition official launch set for January 11th

iQoo 7 official design confirmed, arriving soon in China

iQOO U3 goes official with 48MP dual-camera, Dimensity 800U SoC

iQOO U1x announced with Snapdragon 662, 13MP triple cameras and 5,000mAh battery

iQOO U1x renders and key specs surface online

iQOO 5 and iQOO 5 Pro announced with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 865 SoC

Latest News from iQOO

You might like this

Tags: iQOO

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Motorola Nio receives FCC certification

Vivo Y12s with 5000mAh battery launched in India for Rs 9,990

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn
Report Card 2020: Vivo

Report Card 2020: Vivo
Report card 2020: Oppo

Report card 2020: Oppo
Realme: Report Card 2020

Realme: Report Card 2020
Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!

Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!
Report Card 2020: Apple

Report Card 2020: Apple

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies