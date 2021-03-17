Advertisement

IQOO Neo 5 goes official with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 870 and more

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 17, 2021 11:37 am

Latest News

IQOO Neo 5 is the company's latest gaming smartphone, powered by the Snapdragon 870 chip, 120Hz OLED display and more.
Advertisement

The IQOO Neo 5 is the latest lower tier flagship smartphone than the IQOO 7 which the company launched earlier. The IQOO Neo 5 is a gaming-focused smartphone sporting a 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 870 chip and much more. 

 

The first flash sale for iQOO Neo5 is scheduled for March 22 in China only. The phone will be available in Black, Blue, or Orange, and prices will start from CNY2,499 (approx Rs 27,900).

 

IQOO Neo 5 Specifications 

Iqoo neo 5

Advertisement

The IQOO Neo 5 sports a 6.62-inch 120Hz OLED panel with a punch hole in the center for the selfie camera. The screen is HDR10+ certified and has a refresh rate of 120Hz, a 1000Hz touch sampling rate, 1300 nits brightness, and 6000000:1 contrast ratio. 

 

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with Adreno 650 GPU. It comes with two RAM variants including 8GB or 12 GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. 

 

On the back, the optics are handled by a 48MP f/1.8 Sony IMX589 primary sensor, a 13MP ultrawide sensor in addition to a single 2MP module. The front-facing camera is hidden behind a punch hole and is handled by a 16MP sensor.

 

The phone is backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 66W fast-charging. The bundled adapter also supports 45W PD charging for all other compatible devices. For software, the smartphone runs on Vivo's OriginOS based on Android 11. 

iQOO Neo 5 display details surface, to feature 120Hz OLED display

iQOO Neo 5 to launch on March 16

iQOO 7 India launch teased

iQOO 7 launched with Snapdragon 888, 120W fast charging

iQoo 7 BMW Edition official launch set for January 11th

iQoo 7 official design confirmed, arriving soon in China

Latest News from iQOO

You might like this

Tags: iQOO

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Oppo Reno 5F announced with MediaTek Helio P95 chipset, rear quad-camera setup

Oppo F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ now available for sale in India

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies