IQOO Neo 5 goes official with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 870 and more

IQOO Neo 5 is the company's latest gaming smartphone, powered by the Snapdragon 870 chip, 120Hz OLED display and more.

The IQOO Neo 5 is the latest lower tier flagship smartphone than the IQOO 7 which the company launched earlier. The IQOO Neo 5 is a gaming-focused smartphone sporting a 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 870 chip and much more.

The first flash sale for iQOO Neo5 is scheduled for March 22 in China only. The phone will be available in Black, Blue, or Orange, and prices will start from CNY2,499 (approx Rs 27,900).

IQOO Neo 5 Specifications

The IQOO Neo 5 sports a 6.62-inch 120Hz OLED panel with a punch hole in the center for the selfie camera. The screen is HDR10+ certified and has a refresh rate of 120Hz, a 1000Hz touch sampling rate, 1300 nits brightness, and 6000000:1 contrast ratio.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with Adreno 650 GPU. It comes with two RAM variants including 8GB or 12 GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

On the back, the optics are handled by a 48MP f/1.8 Sony IMX589 primary sensor, a 13MP ultrawide sensor in addition to a single 2MP module. The front-facing camera is hidden behind a punch hole and is handled by a 16MP sensor.

The phone is backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 66W fast-charging. The bundled adapter also supports 45W PD charging for all other compatible devices. For software, the smartphone runs on Vivo's OriginOS based on Android 11.