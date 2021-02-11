iQOO 7 might debut in India by March end, more iQOO phones launching in April

iQOO 7 comes with the latest Snapdragon 888 processor, triple rear cameras, 120W fast-charging support, and a high refresh screen.

iQOO launched iQOO 3, their first smartphone in India last year. Now after a year, the company seems all set to launch its second smartphone in India, iQOO 7.



According to Debayan Roy of Gadgetsdata on Twitter, iQOO is set to launch a flagship smartphone in the third or fourth week of March. The tipster speculated that it could be the iQOO 7 smartphone.

To recall, the iQOO 7 flagship phone was announced in January this year in China. The handset comes with the latest Snapdragon 888 processor, triple rear cameras, 120W fast-charging support, and a high refresh screen.



Further, he reveals that India will be receiving as many as three iQOO phones by April. It means that iQOO will be launching one smartphone in March end and two more smartphones by April end. We expect the brand to start teasing the upcoming devices soon.

iQOO 7 Pricing





The iQOO 7 base 8GB/128 GB variant is priced at CNY 3,798 (approx Rs 43,000) while the 12GB/256 GB variant is priced at CNY 4,198 (approx Rs 47,000).

iQOO 7 Specifications





The iQOO 7 comes with a 6.62-inch punch-hole style FHD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+, and 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 888 paired with 8GB/12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS3.1 storage.



For the optics, the device has a triple camera setup on the back including a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP (f/2.5) portrait camera. For selfies and video calling, it sports a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.



The smartphone is backed by a 4000mAh battery with 120W ultra-fast flash charging. The iQOO 7 runs on Vivo's latest OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11. It also features an in-screen fingerprint reader.



Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM support, and a USB Type-C port. The iQOO 7 measures 162.2mm x 75.8mm x 8.7mm and weighs 209.5 grams.