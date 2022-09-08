iPhone 13, 13 Mini, iPhone 12 receive price cut in India; iPhone SE (2022), AirPods (3rd Gen) price hiked

Apple launched the iPhone 14 series yesterday and following the launch, Apple has discounted the price of iPhone 13 and the iPhone 12 in India. Further, the Cupertino-based company hiked the price of two products which include the iPhone SE (2022) and the AirPods (3rd Generation).

Apple has revised the prices for smartphones including iPhone SE (2022), iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and the iPhone 13 mini. Apart from that, several other smartphones have now been discontinued and removed from the Apple’s official site namely the iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 11 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Prices slashed

As for the new prices, the iPhone 13 Mini with 128GB storage is now available at Rs 64,900 (Rs 69,900 old price) while the variant with 256GB storage costs Rs 74,900 (Rs 79,900 old price) and the 512GB storage model comes at Rs 94,900 (Rs 99,900 old price). The smartphones can be purchased from Apple’s own website, its retails stores in India or other sites like Flipkart and Amazon.

The iPhone 13 has also received a price cut of Rs 10,000. The 128GB model which earlier costed Rs 79,900, now costs Rs 69,900, while the 256GB storage model which was available for Rs 89,900 now comes at Rs 79,900. However, the 512GB variant costs the same as before, at Rs 99,900.

iPhone 12 Price slashed, iPhone SE (2022), AirPods (3rd Gen) price hiked

The iPhone 12 with 64GB storage now costs Rs 59,900, 128GB model comes at Rs 64,900 whereas the 256GB storage model now costs Rs 74,900. On the other hand, the iPhone SE (2022) now costs Rs 49,900 for the base 64GB storage variant which is a Rs 6,000 hike compared to launch price of Rs 43,900. You can buy the 128GB storage option for Rs 54,900 (Rs 48,900 old price) and the 256GB storage model at Rs 64,900 (Rs 58,900 old price).

The AirPods (3rd generation) price is now hiked and is available for Rs 19,900 (Rs 18,500 launch price) with the Lightning charging case, and Rs 20,900 with the MagSafe charging case. As for the newly launched AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), they cost Rs 26,900 in India.