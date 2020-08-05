Infinix Hot 9 Pro vs Redmi 9 Prime vs Samsung Galaxy M01s: Which one is the next Budget Champ?

So, the question here is, which one should you buy? Is it Infinix Hot 9 Pro? Is it Redmi 9 Prime? Or is it Samsung Galaxy M01s? Let’s find out in this article.

Xiaomi has recently announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the Redmi 9 Prime, in India. The smartphone is targeted at the budget segment, which is the hottest selling segment in the country.

The phone has loaded the latest smartphone with a host of interesting features like Full HD+ resolution, 5000mAh battery and more. This coupled with the aggressive pricing, makes it an interesting option to consider under Rs 10,000 segment. However, this time, the competition is quite tough as you two other smartphones that are fairly popular in the market. We are talking about Infinix Hot 9 Pro and Samsung Galaxy M01s. Both the phones come with their fair share of features. So, the question here is, which one should you buy? Is it Infinix Hot 9 Pro? Is it Redmi 9 Prime? Or is it Samsung Galaxy M01s? Let’s find out in this article.

Infinix Hot 9 Pro vs Redmi 9 Prime vs Samsung Galaxy M01s: Price

To start with the price, the Infinix Hot 9 Pro is priced at Rs 9,499. The Samsung Galaxy M01s is priced at Rs 9,999, while the Redmi 9 Prime comes with a price tag of Rs 9,999. Infinix and Redmi are offering 4GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage with their smartphones, while the Galaxy M01s comes with a 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option. So, Infinix wins this round as the phone is slightly cheaper than the Redmi 9 Prime and Galaxy M01s.

Infinix Hot 9 Pro vs Redmi 9 Prime vs Samsung Galaxy M01s: Display

In terms of display, the Infinix Hot 9 Pro is loaded with a 6.6-inch HD+ punch-hole display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Redmi 9 Prime features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a dew-drop notch, 394 PPI, 70 per cent NTSC colour gamut, and 400 nits brightness.

The Samsung Galaxy M01s comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels along with 19:9 aspect ratio.The Redmi 9 Prime wins this round as the smartphone comes with a Full HD+ resolution, while others are offering HD+ resolution.

Infinix Hot 9 Pro vs Redmi 9 Prime vs Samsung Galaxy M01s: Hardware

The Infinix Hot 9 Pro and Samsung Galaxy M01s are powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor along with IMG GE8320 GPU. The Redmi 9 Prime is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor. The chipset offers better computing power as compared to the Helio P22 and it also comes with gaming-centric features like Hyper Engine technology and more, meaning that you can play games better on Redmi 9 Prime as compared to the two other smartphones.

Infinix Hot 9 Pro vs Redmi 9 Prime vs Samsung Galaxy M01s: Software

Coming to the software, all the smartphones run on Android 10 operating system. The Infinix Hot 9 Pro comes with XOS 6.0 on top of it, while the Galaxy M01s is loaded with OneUI and Redmi 9 Prime comes with MIUI 11, which is upgradable to MIUI 12. That said, it all boils down to consumer preference, so we call this round as a tie.

Infinix Hot 9 Pro vs Redmi 9 Prime vs Samsung Galaxy M01s: Camera

Coming to the camera department, this is where things get interesting. The Infinix Hot 9 Pro is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a low light sensor. For the front, the smartphone features an 8-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and LED flash.

The Redmi 9 Prime also supports quad-camera setup with a combination of 3-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel 118° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

The Samsung Galaxy M01s comes with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter. That said, the Galaxy M01s is out of the equation as it comes with a dual-camera setup. The real fight is between Infinix Hot 9 Pro and Redmi 9 Prime. Both of them feature quad-camera setup, but it is Infinix that features a 48-megapixel primary sensor, while the Redmi 9 Prime features a 13-megapixel primary shooter. So, with minute details, the Infinix Hot 9 Pro wins this round.

Infinix Hot 9 Pro vs Redmi 9 Prime vs Samsung Galaxy M01s: Battery

Coming to the battery, the Infinix Hot 9 Pro is loaded with a 5000mAh battery. The Redmi 9 Prime comes with a 5020mAh battery and it also supports 18W fast charging. The Galaxy M01s comes with a 4000mAh battery. That said, the Redmi 9 Prime wins this round as it offers slightly better backup than Infinix Hot 9 Pro and it also supports 18W fast charging, though you have to buy the adapter separately as the company has bundled a standard 10W charger with the box.

Infinix Hot 9 Pro vs Redmi 9 Prime vs Samsung Galaxy M01s: Conclusion

All three smartphones come with a host of interesting features. However, the Samsung Galaxy M01s seems to be trailing in every department when compared to the Infinix Hot 9 Pro and Redmi 9 Prime. The real competition is between the two devices. The Infinix Hot 9 Pro comes with a slightly cheaper price tag and it comes with a better 48MP primary camera on the rear. The Redmi 9 Prime gives you better performance and display along with slightly better battery.