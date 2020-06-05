Advertisement

First sale of Infinix Hot 9 Pro to be held today via Flipkart

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 05, 2020 10:22 am

Infinix Hot 9 Pro comes in Ocean wave and Violet colours.

Infinix Hot 9 Pro along with Infinix Hot 9 was launched in India recently for Rs  9,499. Now the phone will go on sale today via Flipkart at 12 noon. The sale of Infinix Hot 9 will be held on June 8.

 

The phone comes in a single 4GB + 64GB storage variant. Infinix Hot 9 Pro comes in Ocean wave and Violet colours.

 

Launch offers include 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and 10 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. Further, there is no-cost EMI options starting at Rs 792 per month.

 

Infinix Hot 9 Pro features a Gem Cut Texture Unibody design and a 6.6-inch HD+ punch-hole display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The phone runs on Android 10 with company's own XOS 6.0 on top of it and it is backed by a 5000mAh battery.

 

The phone is powered by a 2.0 GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset along with IMG GE8320 650MHz GPU. It is backed by up 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.





The Infinix Hot 9 Pro features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and it comes with face unlock as well. It is equipped with a quad-camera setup with triple LED flash and a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a low light sensor. For the front, the smartphone features an 8-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and LED flash.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, micro USB port, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-SIM and 3.5mm audio jack. It has sensors like G-SENSOR, E-COMPASS, GYROSCOPE, PROXIMITY SENSOR and Ambient Light.

