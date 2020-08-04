Advertisement

Redmi 9 Prime with MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, quad-camera setup launched in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 04, 2020 12:49 pm

The smartphone comes with a Full HD+ resolution along with quad-camera setup and the latest gaming chipset from MediaTek.
Xiaomi’s sub-brand, Redmi, has today announced the launch of its latest budget-centric smartphone, the Redmi 9 Prime. The smartphone comes with a Full HD resolution along with quad-camera setup and the latest gaming chipset from MediaTek. 

 

Redmi 9 Prime pricing details

 

The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage, while the 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 11,999. The smartphone is available in Space Blue, Mint Green, Sunrise Flare and Matte Black colour option. It will be available for purchase from Amazon starting from August 6. It will soon available on Mi.com, Mi Home and Mi Studios. This is the same smartphone that was launched in China as Redmi 9

 

Redmi 9 Prime specifications 

 

Redmi 9 Prime features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a dew-drop notch, 394 PPI, 70 per cent NTSC colour gamut, and 400 nits brightness. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor along with Mali-G52 GPU. The phone comes with p2i coating making it splash-proof. It also comes with TUV certification as well.

 

The phone comes with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. On the camera front, it features quad-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel 118° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. 

 

The phone runs on MIUI 11, which is based on Android 10 operating system. The phone is loaded with a 5020mAh battery and it comes with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity features are dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C. The phone measures 163.32 x 77.01 x 9.1 mm and weighs 198 grams.

