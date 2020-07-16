Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M01s with 6.2-inch Infinity-V display, dual rear cameras launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 16, 2020 2:18 pm

Galaxy M01s is available across Samsung's offline retail stores, Samsung.com and other major e-commerce portals.

Samsung has today launched Galaxy M01s in India under its Galaxy M series. The Galaxy M01s is priced at Rs 9999 for the single 3GB RAM + 32GB of internal storage variant.

Galaxy M01s is available across Samsung's offline retail stores, Samsung.com and other major e-commerce portals. It comes in two glossy colours – Light Blue and Gray.

Samsung Galaxy M01s specifications


The Samsung Galaxy M01s comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels along with 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 2GHz MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The storage can be expanded upto 512GB using a microSD card slot.

The phone comes with a fingerprint sensor and face recognition on the phone. Galaxy M01s come with Dolby Atmos technology that gives a surround sound experience for users and also has the Samsung Health app pre-installed so that you can monitor your health 24/7.

On the camera front, the Galaxy M01s is equipped with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel. Samsung claims that the dual cameras support Live Focus, which allows users to capture "creative" photos. For the front, it has 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

The phone runs on Android 9 Pie with One UI Core on top. It is backed up with a 4,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

