Inbase Urban Fit M smartwatch, Mivi S200 soundbars launched in India

Inbase and Mivi have launched new products in India in two separate categories including smartwatches and soundbars. Inbase has debuted the Urban Fit M Smartwatch while Mivi has launched the S200 soundbars with potent subwoofer. Further, the Fort S200 soundbar from Mivi has a 200W sound output.

Mivi Fort S200 Features, Price

Originally priced at Rs 9,999, these speakers are available on Flipkart during the Diwali sale at a discounted price of Rs 6,999. With a total 200W output, Fort S200 features “studio quality bass, which allows users to experience cinematic sound quality in the comfort of their own space”, says Mivi.

The soundbar features a 2.1 Channel system to enhance the audio experience. The Fort S200 comes equipped with a remote control that allows you to control functions and volume settings.

Read More: Mivi Duopods M30 TWS, Collar Flash Pro Neckband launched in India

Fort S200 is equipped with a powerful wireless subwoofer with a large 165mm speaker unit. In terms of connectivity, it has support for multi-channel inputs such as AUX, Coaxial, Bluetooth, USB, OPT, and HDMI TV.

Inbase Urban Fit M Smartwatch Price, Features

The Inbase Urban FIT M will be available at a discounted price of Rs 1,799; backed with a 1 Year Warranty. Users can buy it from the company’s official website Inbasetech.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and other leading online and offline stores across India

The smartwatch features a metal body with a large square display. The Inbase Urban FIT M sports a premium build and design with a lightweight Aluminium-PC hybrid, IP68 body and a Skin-friendly Silicone strap.

The display is a large 1.7” HD 240*280 PPI screen boasting one of the brightest panels in the Smartwatch segment with a brightness of 500+ nits. The UI of the watch features dual menu styles & multiple watch faces and comes with 2 In-built games i.e 2048 & Young bird.

Read More: Inbase Buds Mini Lite TWS, Logitech G502 X Gaming Mouse launched in India

Being a health and fitness partner, the Inbase Urban FIT M has 60+ in-built Sports Modes and a premium urban health suite. A daily tracker helps you train better while the Premium Urban Health Suite keeps a note of your daily activities while monitoring your health and fitness 24 x 7.

The Urban FIT M uses the Smart Power Consumption Intelligence to give you almost 15 days of battery life, 30 days of standby time, depending on your use. Other features include Weather Forecasts, Camera Controls, a Calculator, and more. The watch comes in 5 colours – Black, Blue, Golden, Grey, and Rose Gold.