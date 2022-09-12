Mivi Duopods M30 TWS, Collar Flash Pro Neckband launched in India

Mivi India has announced two new launches including the DuoPods M30 and the Collar Flash Pro neckband. The latter comes with a 13mm driver while the former has a 10.5mm driver. Apart from that, the Duopods M30 charging case can be charged via a micro-USB port while the Collar Flash Pro can be charged via USB-C.

The DuoPods M30 will be available on Flipkart at the price range of Rs 1,199. The Collar Flash Pro will be available on Amazon at the special price of Rs 999 till October 20th, 2022.

The new Mivi Duopods M30 come with 10.5mm drivers and have a battery capacity of 35 x 2mAh. The case has a battery capacity of 380mAh. It comes with a micro USB charging cable that provides fast charging with full charge in just 1 hour. The DuoPods have 42 hours of playtime at mid-volume. There’s a dual mic setup for clear calls. Duopods M30 comes in four colours: Black, Blue,Beige and Pink.

The Collar Flash Pro comes with a 13mm driver offering the best sound quality in the industry. The neckband has a standby of 250 hours and a battery capacity of 190*2mAh. The collar comes with a Type-C USB charging cable that provides fast charging. Collar Classic Pro comes in five colours: Black, Blue, Green, Grey and Red.

Both devices are equipped with Bluetooth 5.1 which has a radius of 30 feet for the best connectivity. They also have a PNC noise cancellation feature that keeps all surrounding noises away and prevents unwanted noise from entering the ear.

Mivi recently also unveiled the Duopods A550, F70 TWS earbuds and a neckband called Collar Classic Pro. All three of them come with Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless connectivity and while the neckband has a 250-hour standby time, the TWS buds have a 50-hour playback time with the case.