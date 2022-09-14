Inbase Buds Mini Lite TWS, Logitech G502 X Gaming Mouse launched in India

Inbase has announced a new set of TWS earbuds in India, called the Buds Mini Lite. As the name suggests, the Buds Mini Lite have a very compact form factor which is even smaller than the size of a standard matchbox. On the other hand, Logitech has announced the G502 X, G502 X LIGHTSPEED and G502 X PLUS Gaming Mouse. It is the same gaming mouse in wired, wireless and Plus versions.

Inbase Buds Mini Lite Price, Specifications

The Inbase Buds Mini Lite is available in three colours including Black, Pink, and White, at a discounted price of Rs 1,299. These TWS Earbuds can be purchased from the company’s official website Inbasetech.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com and other leading online and offline stores, along with a 6-month standard warranty.

Built using the usual flip-style case, the Buds Mini Lite come with a Bluetooth V5.1 chip, and have a 13mm dynamic driver. Each earbud weighs just 6 grams and is designed with an ergonomic snug fit using skin-friendly material. The buds are IPX5 water resistant and feature capacitive touch buttons to answer calls, change volumes, or get help from a voice assistant. The Buds Mini Lite also features one-step pairing which instantly pairs with your smartphone when you open the case lid.

The Inbase Buds Mini Lite TWS Earbuds sport a long battery life and can give you up to 40 hours of playback. The buds (30mAh) alone can serve you a playback time of up to 5 hours, while the battery within the flip case (200mAh) can give you a battery life lasting longer than a week. And even when not in use, it offers a standby time of up to 300 hours before you need to charge.

Logitech G502, G502 X Lightspeed, G502 X Plus Features, Price

The Logitech G502 X, G502 X LIGHTSPEED and G502 X PLUS gaming mice are retailed at Rs 7,995, Rs 13,995, and Rs 14,995 respectively.

Exclusive to Logitech G, all G502 X models come with the all-new LIGHTFORCE hybrid optical-mechanical switches. LIGHTFORCE is a microswitch technology that combines the benefits of optical switches with the important actuation feel of mechanical switches, according to the brand. Optical switches offer fast speed, performance and good reliability over the life of the mouse.

LIGHTFORCE uses galvanic contact parts within the switch that operate just like mechanical switches, to maintain that crisp feeling. LIGHTFORCE hybrid switches provide reliable, ultra-low latency optical actuation combined with the attributes of crisp, tactile mechanical clicks, claims Logitech.

The Logitech G502 X Mouse touts a redesigned, reversible and removable DPI-shift button to accommodate a wide variety of hand sizes and grip styles, a redesigned scroll wheel with higher stability and reduced weight, while retaining the G502’s dual hyper-fast infinite scroll and precise ratchet modes. Then there’s USB-C charging for wireless versions, as well as a thin-wall exoskeleton for weight reduction and maximum rigidity.

The G502 X also comes equipped with the HERO 25K high-precision gaming sensor, offering a 1-1 ratio accuracy at sub-micron levels and zero smoothing, filtering or acceleration.

Along with activity and performance without the wire and, when combined with LIGHTFORCE, features response times 68 percent faster than the previous generation. The LIGHTSPEED wireless protocol update also allows gamers to connect two LIGHTSPEED devices to one receiver using the Device Pairing Tool in G HUB. Players can choose to operate G502 X with the same receiver as their Logitech G915, G915 TKL, or G715 gaming keyboards.

In addition, the G502 X line is compatible with Logitech G POWERPLAY wireless charging mats for unlimited battery life without wires. The G502 X PLUS model comes with LIGHTSYNC RGB with the following features, flowing 8-LED lighting that is customizable and adapts as the user plays, startup and power-down effects, and battery optimization through active play detection. All three mice are available in black and white colourways.