Inbase launches ‘Urban Q1 Pro’ TWS Earbuds for Rs 1799

Inbase has launched ‘Urban Q1 Pro’ TWS Earbuds in India. Inbase Urban Q1 Pro can be purchased through the Urban Official Website and other leading retail outlets. With a 12 months warranty, the product is available in the market at an introductory price point of INR 1799.

Inbase Urban Q1 Pro Features

These earbuds are available in Black, Blue and White colours. With, Bluetooth 5.0 technology, this device comes equipped with multiple connectivity options making it easily compatible with any Laptop, Tab, or Smartphone with just one touch.

The all-new Urban Q1 Pro Wireless Earbuds are equipped with a 10 MM Dynamic Driver for outstanding sound quality. It lets the user have smooth and clear calls. The buds can be worn all-day long without hurting the ears as one can choose the buds from three different sizes available as per their comfort.

These earbuds are extremely easy to operate. They are manufactured to recognize ‘touch’. By simply touching the earbuds, one can easily control the music. Further, they also come equipped with an inbuilt mic that allows streamlined call management. One can easily take or reject calls, repeat the song, even change the song with just one touch.

In addition, these wireless earbuds will connect to the Bluetooth device automatically and immediately with one-step pairing mode. Moreover, they offer upto 18 hours of Playtime. Thanks to the Portable Charging cum Storage case that automatically starts charging once the earbuds are back in the case and gives standby upto 7 days.

Earlier, Inbase launched Urban Sprint Charger Series in India. The series includes Sprint Super Fast Charger, Sprint Super Fast Charger with C-C Cable, and Sprint Super Fast Charger with C-L Cable.

Urban Sprint Charger series is exclusively available at an introductory price of INR 1,299, INR 1,599 and INR 1,899. They can be purchased through Urban Official Website and other leading retail outlets.