Inbase launches Urban Sprint Series of Super-Fast Chargers

Inbase has announced the launch of its new Urban Sprint Charger Series in India. The series includes Sprint Super Fast Charger, Sprint Super Fast Charger with C-C Cable, and Sprint Super Fast Charger with C-L Cable.

Urban Sprint Charger series is exclusively available at an introductory price of INR 1,299, INR 1,599 and INR 1,899. They can be purchased through Urban Official Website and other leading retail outlets.

Inbase Urban Sprint Series

The newly launched Urban Sprint Charger series offers a super-fast charging experience with 20W power delivery. The charger comes with an ABS Fireproof casing to protect devices against excessive current. Its PD+QC 3.0 technology offers multi-layer protection that prevents it from overheating and overcharging. Those who are travelling most of the time can carry it along to charge their mobile devices anywhere anytime.

The charger comes with quick charging technology and its dual fast charging ports support Type-C and USB A Cable. These travel-friendly chargers come with a 1.2m long cable that supports 60W and 18W output for C to C and C to Lightning Protocols. The chargers also boast Multi-device compatibility and allow users to easily charge multiple devices such as a smartphone, power bank, mp3 player, wireless headphones, etc.

Previously, Inbase launched Urban Lite Z smartwatch. The watch is available exclusively through the Urban Official Website and other leading retail outlets at an introductory price of Rs 2,999.

The watch comes with straps variants- Rose Gold, Metallic Blue, Jet Black, Gold, and Metallic Grey. In addition, it comes with a 1.75-inch display. Boasted with 240*280 resolution, the Smartwatch supports a number of watch interfaces to match the style orientation. The watch also comes with a 20mm Interchangeable Silicone Strap.

The Urban Lite Z smartwatch comes with over 200+ customizable faces. User can also create their personalised watch faces of their choice. It boasts of Bluetooth 5.0 and an easy Home Button and is equipped with an advanced Nordic chipset. In addition, the watch is lightweight and is protected with IPX68 certification, making it water-resistant.