Inbase Urban Sports Smartwatch launched with Smart Bluetooth Calling Feature

Inbase has launched a new smartwatch in India called Urban Sports. The new Urban Sports is one-of-its-kind smart wearable, a high-performance smartwatch with an exceptional 45 Days standby battery life.

Inbase Urban Sport Smartwatch is available exclusively through Urban Official website at an introductory discounted price of INR 4,299.

Inbase Urban Sports Specifications

The newly launched Urban Sports Smartwatch comes with a 1.28-inch IPS display. The Smartwatch also supports Music, HD quality sound while the user is on the go. It also offers a gamut of health prospects as well.

The Urban Sports smartwatch comes with the Smart Bluetooth Calling option to receive/reject the calls and access the Dial Pad. In addition, the Sports smartwatch comes with multiple sports modes and also shows the weather forecast. It also boasts of an inbuilt speaker and mic for smart calling whenever a user is on the move.

The wearable is capable of calculating the 24hours Dynamic Heart Rate Histogram, Blood Pressure, Blood Oxygen. It can be synced with health Applications like Google Fit and Apple Health. The smartwatch also comes with vibration alerts for message notifications and activity notifications as well.

The Urban Sports has a battery life of up to 45 days standby, up to 10 days on normal use, up to 3 days run time with calling function with nominal use. In addition, the Sports smartwatch comes with multiple watch faces and users can create their own watch face as well.

The watch is protected with IPX 68 Waterproof technology to keep it intact and safe from any hazard while using it roughly. For storage, the watch is capable of storing the data for up to 2 years.

Earlier this month, Inbase launched Urban Play Smartwatch. Inbase Urban Play is available through leading retail outlets at an introductory price of Rs 3999. If you want to buy it online, head over to Urban Official Website, where it is priced at Rs 4,999, but if one adds coupon Code ‘URBANPLAY’, an additional discount of Rs 1000 will be applied.