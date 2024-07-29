Honor 200 5G Vs OnePlus Nord 4 5G: Which One to Choose?

Honor launched two new smartphones earlier last week, including the Honor 200 5G and the 200 Pro 5G. Out of the two, the Honor 200 5G is competing in the segment where the OnePlus Nord 4 5G resides. Which one of them is the better pick in the mid-range smartphone segment? We have an answer for you at the end of this comparison between the two devices, purely on the basis of on-paper specs.

Display

Honor 200 5G sports a 6.7-inch curved OLED display with 1.5K Resolution (1200 x 2664 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, 4000 nits peak brightness, 10-bit colours, 3840Hz PWM dimming, and has an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometrics.

OnePlus Nord 4 5G sports a 6.74-inch 120Hz AMOLED Display with a 1.5K resolution of 2772 x 1240 pixels, 100% DCI-P3 support, HDR10+ and 2150 nits of peak brightness.

While both are capable panels and have similar specifications, the panel on the Honor 200 5G is slightly better due to the higher brightness value it supports. Both would be easily visible in broad daylight, but considering we are comparing them solely on the basis of on-paper specs, the Honor 200 5G gets a better panel than Nord 4 5G.

Performance & Software

The Honor 200 5G is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of in-built storage. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord 4 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 RAM.

While you may think that the Nord 4 might be marginally more powerful than Honor 200 5G based on the naming scheme of the processor, that’s not the case. The OnePlus Nord 4 5G touches flagship level performance while the Honor 200 5G is a true mid-ranger. That makes the Nord 4 a superior device in terms of performance, which will be a boon to those who want to game heavily, or perform other demanding tasks. The Nord 4 5G also gets faster RAM, enabling much faster operations.

Software would be a subjective choice, but in terms of how long they’d be supported, the OnePlue Nord 4 5G once again wins with up to 6 years of security patches. In both performance and software segments, we’d say you should pick the OnePlus Nord 4 5G over the Honor 200 5G.

Cameras & Battery

For cameras, the Honor 200 5G gets a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 f/1.9 primary sensor with OIS, a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX856 f/2.4 telephoto sensor with OIS and 2.5x optical zoom. The front camera is equipped with a 50-megapixel IMX906 f/2.1 sensor.

The Nord 4 has a dual rear camera setup which includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 f/1.8 primary shooter and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, there is a 16MP f/2.4 camera sensor for selfies.

Going by the specs, the Honor 200 5G is a superior optics offering over the OnePlus Nord 4. Not only does it have a telephoto sensor on the back, but also gets a nicer selfie sensor.

The Honor device has a 5200mAh battery with 100W fast wired charging support, while the OnePlus Nord 4 has a 5500mAh battery with 100W Fast charging support. The OnePlus device wins here, not only because it has a bigger battery but also because it gets a charger in the box itself, while HTech sells the charger separately for the Honor 200 5G.

Verdict

The Honor 200 5G starts at Rs 34,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model, while the Nord 4 costs Rs 32,999 for the same variant. If we consider the specs, the OnePlus Nord 4 5G is surely the better smartphone. However, if your primary interest is photography, the Honor 200 5G is more appealing than the Nord 4.