Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G may not come to India anytime soon, leaks suggest otherwise

Honor has launched two smartphones in India since last September. While both were mid-ranger smartphones, it could finally be time for the brand to bring a flagship to the country, and it could be the Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G. Here’s what we know so far about the launch of the Honor flagship in India.

Sources familiar with the development have said to The Mobile Indian that Honor has been thinking and exploring the possibility of launching the Magic 6 Pro in India since its international debut, but it will not happen any time soon. The major issue is import costs.

It may be recalled that the Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G debuted in China back in January of this year. As per a tipster on X, the device will soon make its way to India in July of this year, but at the same time, there is no official communication from HTech, the brand licensee of Honor in India.

The tipster also hinted that the smartphone won’t be cheap. Honor’s former two launches in the country were also on the pricier side compared to their respective competitors, who offered better specs for a cheaper price. Again, no information was shared regarding the India price range of the Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G.

Furthermore, Madhav Sheth, the CEO of HTech, told The Mobile Indian in an interview last year that the company will bring more of its Number series, X series, and Magic series smartphones to India. In addition, back in March, Sheth also posted on X asking Honor fans regarding which smartphone would they want to see launch in India, the Magic 6 Ultimate Edition or the Magic 6 RSR.

Honor Magic 6 Pro: Specs

Honor Magic 6 Pro sports a 6.8-inch curved OLED HDR LTPO display with 1.5K resolution (1280 x 2800 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, 5000 nits peak brightness, 10-bit colours, 4320Hz PWM dimming, and has an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometrics. It is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipsetpaired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Honor Magic 6 Pro gets a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel f/1.4 – f/2.0 primary sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel f/2.0 ultra-wide angle sensor and a 180-megapixel f/2.6 periscope telephoto sensor with OIS. The front camera is equipped with an 50-megapixel f/2.0 sensor that also has 3D depth sensor along with it.

It boots on Magic OS 8.0 based on Android 14. The handset is backed by a 5600mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging and 66W wireless charging. Connectivity options of the device include support for 5G, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, Bluetooth v5.3, and a USB Type-C port. The device is IP68 rated and gets stereo speakers.