HMD Tab Lite: Leaked Info on HMD’s Upcoming Budget-Friendly Tablet

HMD is working on a solid lineup of smartphones that are set to arrive later this year or by next year. However, it also has a couple of tablets in works, out of which the HMD Tab Lite is the latest one to get leaked. The HMD Slate Tab 5G was also leaked recently with a Snapdragon chip under the hood and a Nokia Lumia-like design.

HMD Tab Lite: Specs (Rumoured)

The HMD Tab Lite has been leaked in detail by the same source responsible for other recent HMD leaks. As per the tipster, the HMD Tab Lite will sport an IPS LCD panel that’ll be 8.7-inches in size. It will have an HD Resolution of 800 x 1340 pixels and 560 nits of brightness.

Further, the HMD Tab Lite is set to be powered by a Unisoc T610 processor running at a clock speed of 1.8Ghz. The device will get at least 4GB RAM and 64GB storage that will support expansion up to 1TB.

It’ll further have a single 8MP f/2.0 sensor on the back with PDAF support along with a 5MP front-facing camera for video calls. The tablet will be backed up by a 5500mAh battery with 18W Fast charging support.

HMD Tab Lite: Design (Rumoured)

The render of the tablet shared by the source shows the device in a Pink colour. There’s a single camera paired with an LED flash unit at the top left corner. The HMD branding lies at the centre of the back panel. The front of the tablet can be seen having thick bezels. The device will be made available in Black, Pink, and Blue shades, according to the leaked info.

HMD Tab Lite: Price (Rumoured)

The tipster suggests that the HMD Tab Lite will have a price tag of €149 (approx Rs 13,300) for the 4GB + 64GB model with both Wi-Fi and 4G LTE support. There’s no word regarding other configurations of the tablet that could be made available at the time of launch.