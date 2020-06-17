Advertisement

Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G mobile platform announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 17, 2020 10:40 am

The brand has introduced Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G mobile platform and it will be available from the second half of 2020.
Qualcomm has announced the launch of its latest 5G chipset for mid-range smartphones. The brand has introduced Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G mobile platform and it will be available from the second half of 2020. 

 

The company has revealed that the first batch of smartphones that will come with Snapdragon 690 processor will be from HMD Global, LG Electronics, Motorola, Sharp, TCL and Wingtech. The latest mobile platform comes loaded with a host of interesting features. To start with, the chipset is made using an 8nm process and it is the first chipset in the series to support 4K HDR support. 

 

The chipset comes with an octa-core configuration with two Cortex A77 cores clocked at up to 2GHz and six Cortex A55 cores clocked at up to 1.7GHz. The chipset comes with Snapdragon X51 Modem-RF System for 5G coverage and it offers download speeds up to 2.5Gbps on 5G and 1.2Gbps on LTE connection and 660Mbps speed of upload speeds on 5G and 210Mbps speed on LTE. The modem also supports various 5G technologies such as standalone (SA), non-standalone (NSA) modes, the sub-6GHz bands, TDD, FDD and dynamic Spectrum sharing.

 

The chipset also comes with the support of up to 120Hz refresh rate with Full HD+ resolution. The chipset comes with Qualcomm Spectra 355L Image sensor processor that supports 4K HDR video recording along with HEVC video capture and more. It is loaded with Qualcomm FastConnect 6200 that supports dual-frequency GNSS for improved positioning and it also supports the NavIC system as well. The chipset also supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+  technology.

 

