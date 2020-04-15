Nokia 7.3 to reportedly feature enhanced quad-camera setup with Zeiss optics

Nokia 7.3 smartphone is said to be the successor of Nokia 7.2 which was launched last year.

Advertisement

Nokia 7.3 alongwith Nokia 9.3 Pureview is said to be launched in Q3 of this year i.e around August and September. Now the phone is reported to come with much-improved Quad-camera setup with Zeiss optics.



A per NokiaPowerUser, Nokia 7.3 will feature quad rear camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel main camera along with a depth camera, a macro camera, and an ultra-wide shooter. The report also speculates that the smartphone could come with a 48-megapixel main sensor with Zeiss optics instead of the 64-megapixel camera.



Nokia 7.3 smartphone is said to be the successor of Nokia 7.2 which was launched last year. The report further says that the cameras will come with significantly improve Night mode and imaging quality improvements.



Lastly, the Nokia 7.3 may sport a selfie camera of 24-megapixel or 32-megapixel. It is also speculated that the Nokia 7.3 might come in 4G and 5G versions.

For the Nokia 9.3 PureView, the phone will come with as many as five rear cameras including a 108-megapixel camera. It will sport a 64-megapixel primary camera which has optical image stabilisation (OIS), in addition to a 108-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera sensor. It may sport a PureDisplay 6.29-inch QHD+ pOLED screen with 2K resolution and is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC backed by 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

Advertisement