Advertisement

Nokia 6.3 to reportedly feature with Snapdragon 730 SoC, 24MP quad camera-setup

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 18, 2020 1:37 pm

Latest News

Nokia 6.3 will replace the Nokia 6.2 and will sit above Nokia 5.3.
Advertisement

UPDATE: A new report by NokiaPowerUser claims that the Nokia 6.3 may be powered by the Snapdragon 730 SoC. The phone will have a quad rear camera setup with a 24-megapixel shooter, 12-megapixel ultra-wide len sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a macro lens. Nokia 6.3 will have a side mounted fingerprint sensor that will double as the power button.

 

Nokia 7.3 alongwith Nokia 9.3 Pureview is said to be launched in Q3 of this year i.e around August and September. Now the company is also said to be working on mid-range Nokia 6.3 smartphone which might boast quad-camera setup with Zeiss optics.

A per a report of NokiaPowerUser, Nokia 6.3 will feature a Zeiss-branded quad rear camera setup. The phone is said to be powered by Snapdragon 670/675 processor.

Nokia 6.3 will replace the Nokia 6.2 and will sit above Nokia 5.3, the report reveals. Also, Nokia 6.3 is said to feature a better front-facing camera as compared to the Nokia 5.3 perhaps with a 16MP sensor.

For the display, Nokia 6.3 may sport a tear-drop notch like Nokia 5.3 but will be a PureDisplay like its predecessor Nokia 6.2. The phone might come at a starting price of 249 Euros for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

As of now, an exact launch date of Nokia 6.3 is not known but the phone will likely to be launched along with Nokia 7.3 and Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G. The source says it will be unveiled sometime in Q3 2020 at a big Nokia launch event. We need to wait for an official confirmation from HMD Global.

Advertisement

Nokia 9.3 PureView to reportedly feature under-display camera, 120Hz display

Nokia 7.3 to reportedly feature enhanced quad-camera setup with Zeiss optics

What is HMD connect from Nokia Smartphone makers?

Nokia 9 PureView now getting Android 10 update in India

Latest News from Nokia

You might like this

Tags: Nokia 6.3 Nokia 6.3 launch Nokia 6.3 specs Nokia 6.3 leaks Nokia 6.3 price

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Xiaomi MiUi 12 vs Realme Ui - How these software compare?

Nokia 5.1 Plus starts receiving Android 10 update in India

iQoo Z1 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, 48MP triple rear cameras

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?

Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?
Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV

Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression
Realme Narzo 10: Unboxing and 1st Impression

Realme Narzo 10: Unboxing and 1st Impression
Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo

Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo
Vivo V19 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Latest Picture Story

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies