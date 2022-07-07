Hisense launches 120-inch 4K Smart Laser TV

Hisense has lauched a 120 inch 4K Smart Laser TV – 120L9G. It is priced at Rs 499,999 and is available on Amazon.

The New smart TV has 120 display, 3000 lumens brightness, 40W Dolby Atmos sound and a 3 years comprehensive warranty. as a part of the introductory launch offer Hisense is offering a 4K Fire TV Stick Max for free bundled with the TV.

Rishi Tandon, COO, Hisense India said, “With the launch of this industry-first large screen 4K Smart Laser TV we look forward to redefining the home cinema experience of our users in India.”

4K Smart Laser TV has features like a Wide Colour Gamut, Smooth motion for sports, Filmmaker Mode, TUV certified blue light technology to reduce blue light emission to

protect the eyes during long hours of view time. It also comes with Alexa built-in which can be accessed using the remote control.

The company claims that the TV comes with Ambient Light Rejecting (ALR) Screen that

works in unison to deliver a colour-accurate image with exceptional viewing angles,

brightness and uniformity even in daylight.

Hisense has launched a new product almost after a gap of nine months. In October last year, they launched three smart TVs – Hisense 55U6G (55-inch), Hisense 65U6G (65-inch), and Hisense 75U80G (75-inch).

In the last few months, we have seen an influx of smart Tv from brands which are prominently known for their mobile phones like Xiaomi and Realme.