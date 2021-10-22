Hisense launches 3 new QLED TVs in India

Hisense has launched three new full array QLED TVs in India. These TVs feature full-array local dimming along with claimed brighter whites, deeper blacks, and an enhanced contrast ratio. The three new models include Hisense 55U6G (55-inch), Hisense 65U6G (65-inch), and Hisense 75U80G (75-inch).

The Hisense 55U6G comes with an introductory price of Rs 59,990, while the Hisense 65U6G has a special price of Rs 84,990. The Hisense 75U80G is priced at Rs 3,99,990. The Hisense 55U6G and Hisense 75U80G will go on sale via leading e-commerce platforms and retail stores in the country starting this week while the Hisense 65U6G will be available in the beginning of November.

Hisense 55U6G, 65U6G, 75U80G Specifications

The new Hisense TVs come in three sizes – 55-, 65-, and 75-inches. All the three QLED TVs come with full-array local dimming support with Quantum Dot Technology. The 55-inch and 65-inch models have a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels (4K). Both of them have a 60Hz refresh rate with a max brightness of 700 nits. They also support Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG HDR, and HEVC (H.265) decoder.

Both of them have a 24W sound output with Dolby Atmos and run on Android TV 10. This gets you to access to over 5000 apps and games via the Google Play Store. Both the models are powered by a quad-core CPU along with 2GB of RAM. The 65-inch model has Mali-470 GPU while the 55-inch has the Mali-470MP GPU. These TVs also have upscaling technology so they can upscale 2K content to 4K. For connectivity, these TVs come with dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0, as well as Ethernet, HDMI, and USB ports.

The 75-inch model has an 8K UHD (7,680×4,320 pixels) QLED display with a 120Hz of refresh rate. The TV includes Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. Further, it is powered by a quad-core CPU, along with Mali G52 MC2 GPU and 5 gigs of RAM. Moreover, it has 36W audio output. It also runs on Android 10 and has the same connectivity options as the other two models.