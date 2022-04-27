Xiaomi OLED Vision TV, Smart TV 5A launched in India

Xiaomi, along with the Pad 5 tablet and 12 Pro smartphone, also launched the OLED Vision TV and the Smart TV 5A. The OLED Vision TV is the most premium offering in the TV segment from the brand yet. It brings features such as IMAX Enhanced, DTS:X, and Dolby Vision IQ. The presence of self-illuminating pixels enhances the picture quality to give an enhanced TV viewing experience.

Xiaomi OLED Vision TV will be available in a 55-inch variant starting May 19, 2022 at a price of Rs 89,999. HDFC credit card holders can avail additional Rs 6000 discount on the product. Xiaomi TV 5A will be available in three sizes, 32, 40 and 43 inches starting for Rs 13,499, Rs 20,999 and Rs 23,999 respectively starting April 30, 2022. The devices will be available across Mi.com, Mi Home, Amazon.in and all retail partners.

Xiaomi OLED Vision TV

The Xiaomi OLED Vision television’s premium metallic casing and bezel-less display ensures the ability to seamlessly integrate with, and elevate, any space. The television integrates everything in a 4.6mm thin sophisticated profile with a 97 percent screen-to-body ratio. It comes with IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Vision IQ technology that according to the company, “transforms the television viewing experience with astonishing brightness and optimises the picture scene-by-scene”.

The television offers a contrast ratio of 1.5mm:1 and the colors pop and images come alive against the infinite, inky darkness of the perfect elegant black. It has 10-bit professional color depth, deepest blacks going to 0 nits along with MEMC support that provides clear, vibrant picture quality without any washed-out tones.

It has 30W speakers for that perfect sound an OLED TV deserves. The television comes with a custom built 1.48 litre audio system to complement OLED capabilities of the display. The speakers have four active drivers and four passive drivers that have been optimised to perfection to deliver the best audio performance. It is equipped with DTS:X and Dolby Atmos for an enhanced surround sound experience.

The Xiaomi OLED Vision TV comes powered by MediaTek 9617 quad-core chipset based on ARM A73 architecture and the Mali G52 MC1 GPU, 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM. It provides a high end computing stack which includes the Mali graphics engine and the MTK 9617 quad-core processor for a class leading performance in a smart TV.

Xiaomi OLED Vision TV comes with a multitude of connectivity options such as support for HDMI 2.1, eARC and auto low latency mode which is meant for connecting external devices. It also supports the fastest WiFi 6 and has the latest Bluetooth 5.0 providing greater range, higher speeds and generally more stable networking and wireless connectivity.

The smart TV runs on the latest Android 11 TV platform along with an interactive Patchwall 4 connecting users to their favorite content with the highest quality.Designed specifically for Indian consumers, Patchwall brings easy access to 320+ Live channels and 200+ Free Live channels that can be directly accessed from Patchwall.

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A

The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A comes in 32-, 40-, and 43-inch screen sizes, with the 40- and 43-inch models sporting full-HD resolution support. The 32-inch model has an HD-Ready display. It is powered by a quad-core Cortex-A55 CPU. The 32-inch variant has 1GB RAM while other models have 1.5GB.

The TV also comes with 8GB of storage as standard. In terms of sound, the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A has 24W audio output, along with support for DTS-X, DTS Virtual-X, and Dolby Audio. The 32-inch model, however, doesn’t have DTS:X support. The smart TV runs PatchWall 4 based on Android TV 11.

Xiaomi has equipped the Smart TV 5A with dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0. The pre-installed PatchWall 4 comes with IMDb ratings on the home screen, Universal Search, Kids Mode, and over 90 free live TV channels.