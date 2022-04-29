Realme GT Neo 3, Pad Mini, Smart TV X Full HD, Buds Q2s TWS launched in India

Realme has launched the GT Neo 3 smartphone in India along with the Realme Pad Mini tablet and the Buds Q2s TWS earbuds. The GT Neo 3 smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G processor and supports 150W fast charging. On the other hand, the Realme Pad Mini sports a Unisoc chipset and is a toned down version of the Realme Pad.

The Realme GT Neo 3 is available in two charging options. The 80W charging variant will be available in 8GB + 128GB at Rs 36,999 and 8GB + 256GB trim at Rs 38,999. The 150W charging variant will be available in a single variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage priced at Rs 42,999. The GT Neo 3 comes in three colors namely Black, White, and Blue. The smartphone will be up for pre-orders between April 7 and April 13 in select offline markets across India. SBI Bank Card owners can get a discount of up to Rs 7,000. The first sale of the device will be held on May 4 at 12 noon. It will be available via Flipkart, and Realme.com and other retail stores.

The Realme Pad Mini comes in a bunch of variants in India. The 3GB + 32GB Wi-Fi-Only variant costs Rs 10,999 while the same configuration in LTE model will cost Rs 12,999. The Wi-Fi only model with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage will also cost Rs 12,999. The LTE variant of the same configuration will set you off Rs 14,999. It comes in Grey and Blue colours. Realme Pad Mini’s first sale will be held on May 2 at 12 noon on Flipkart and Realme.com and other retail stores. You can get a discount of Rs 2,000 on all Realme Pad Mini variants from May 2 till May 9 as a part of Realme’s 4th Anniversary offer in India.

The Realme Buds Q2s comes at Rs 1,999 and goes on sale from May 2, 2022 at 12 noon. It is available in three colour options — White, Black and Green. It will be sold via Realme’s own website, Amazon and Flipkart. Realme also launched a new Blue colour of the Realme Buds Air 3 for Rs 4,999. It will be first available from May 4 at 12 noon.

The Realme Smart TV X Full HD is priced at Rs 22,999 for the 40-inch size and Rs 25,999 for the 43-inch size. The 40-inch model will be available for purchase starting May 4 at 12 noon while the 43-inch variant will go on sale from May 5 at 12 noon on Realme.com and Flipkart. A discount of Rs 3,000 can be availed on both the versions if you purchase it between May 5 and May 9.

Realme GT Neo 3 Specifications

Realme GT Neo 3 sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 1000Hz touch sampling rate, 10-bit colour, and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie snapper. The handset is powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset paired with Mali G610 GPU, up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage that is further expandable via a microSD card. The phone runs on Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 skin on top.

As for the optics, the Realme GT Neo 3 has triple cameras on the back, including a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. It has a 16MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The GT Neo 3 150W version comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 150W fast charging support. Meanwhile, 80W variant of the GT Neo 3 comes with a 5,000mAh battery and 80W fast charging. Additional features include in-display fingerprint sensor for security, X-axis linear vibration motor, GT Mode 3.0, and VC liquid cooling.

Realme Pad Mini Specifications

The Realme Pad Mini sports an 8.7-inch HD display with a resolution of 1340×800 and a screen-to-body ratio of 84.59 percent. Further, the side bezels are thin, but the top and bottom of the tablet are slightly thicker. Moving on, the tablet is powered by the Unisoc T616 chipset, a 12 nm chipset with Mali-G57 GPU. Further, the chipset is coupled with 3/4GB of RAM and 32/64 GB of in-built storage. The storage is expandable via microSD card up to 1TB.

In addition, the tablet is backed by a 6,400mAh battery and will support 18W fast charging with reverse charging. It runs Android 11 with realme UI for Pad. The device sports a slim profile of 7.6mm and weigh 372 grams. It measures 211.8×124.5×7.6mm. For the optics, the front side has a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls with an f/2.2 lens. Additionally, its rear side will feature an 8-megapixel shooter.

Besides, the connectivity features include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS and USB 2.0 Type-C. Lastly, the tablet also comes with 3.5 mm audio jack and dual speakers.

Read More: Top 5 alternatives of Realme Buds Air 3

Realme Buds Q2s Specifications

The Realme Buds Q2s sport a transparent design. They connect via Bluetooth 5.2 and offer up to 10m range. The earbuds have support for the AAC and SBC audio codecs. In addition, the Buds Q2s are IPX4 water-resistant. They are equipped with a 10mm bass boost driver. The Realme Buds Q2s are equipped with AI environmental noise cancellation (ENC) that can reduce the ambient noise during calls. The device offers an 88ms low latency gaming mode.

Moreover, the Realme Buds Q2s is backed by a 480mAh battery unit and is claimed to offer up to 30 hours of total playback on a single charge. Each earbud is powered by a 40mAh cell that is capable of offering up to 5 hours of usage. The TWS earphones also support fast charging via a USB-C port.

Realme Smart TV X Full HD Specifications

Realme Smart TV X Full HD is offered in two sizes – 40-inch and 43-inch. As the name suggests, it has an FHD resolution. The panel will have support for HDR10 and HLG HDR formats. It features the brand’s ‘Chroma Boost Picture Engine’ display profile. As for the design, there’s a bezel-less design with the bezels measuring just 5.76mm.

The television is powered by a Quad-core Mediatek SoC paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. This chip consists of an ARM Cortex-A55 CPU and an ARM Mali-G31 GPU. As for software, it runs on Android TV. For audio, you get Dolby Audio-supported 24W quad-speaker system.