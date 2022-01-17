Here’s when OnePlus 9RT will get OxygenOS 12 update in India

OnePlus 9RT was launched in India on January 14. To surprise, the phone was announced in the country with the old Android 11-based OxygenOS 11. In comparison the OnePlus 9RT was launched in China with Android 12-based OxygenOS 12. Now it has been revealed that it will soon get the newer software in India.

OnePlus 9RT OxygenOS 12

OnePlus has officially confirmed that the OnePlus 9RT will receive OxygenOS 12 update in India by March or April. The OxygenOS 12 update will be based on the latest Android 12 OS.

Moreover, OnePlus has already confirmed that their phones will get 3 years of Android upgrades. This confirms that the OnePlus 9RT will receive major Android updates till 2024.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9RT is going on sale starting today during Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale. It will also be available on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, My Jio, Croma, and all partner outlets. It comes in Silver and Black colours. There are also bank offers after which the smartphone can be purchased for low as Rs 38,999.

OnePlus 9RT price and specifications

The OnePlus 9RT 8GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 42,999. The premium 12GB + 256GB storage model comes at Rs 46,999. The phone sports a 6.62-inch full HD+ E4 AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It packs the Snapdragon 888 SoC which is paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

It runs on a 4,500mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 65T for fast charging at 65W. The phone has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens that has optical image stabilisation (OIS). This is coupled with a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 shooter.

In a related story, OnePlus 10 Pro is tipped top launch in India soon. The phone was announced in China on January 11. As per tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) OnePlus 10 Pro will come with support for NFC and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. The phone was previously spotted on BIS and Bluetooth SIG certification websites suggesting its launch in India.