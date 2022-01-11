OnePlus 10 Pro launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, triple cameras

OnePlus has finally unveiled the OnePlus 10 Pro in China after months of leaks and weeks of teasing the device. As expected, the device comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and sports an LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display meaning the refresh rate of the display can range from 1Hz to 120Hz. This results in efficient power consumption along with a smooth experience.

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes in three variants and they are priced as follows;

8GB + 128GB: CNY 4,699 (approx Rs 54,500)

8GB + 256GB: CNY 4,999 (approx Rs 58,000)

12GB + 256GB: CNY 5,299 (approx Rs 61,500)

OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications

The OnePlus 10 Pro sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz Fluid AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display. Furthermore, there’s 1300 nits of peak brightness, 5000000:1 contrast ratio, 20.1:9 aspect ratio, 92.7% screen-to-body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC powers the device with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Additionally, the OnePlus 10 Pro has a second-gen Hasselblad triple camera setup at the rear including a 48MP Sony IMX789 primary sensor, 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor 150-degree ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP 3.3x telephoto shooter with OIS. On the front, there’s a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor for selfies and video calls.

It is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC charging and 50W AirVOOC fast wireless charging. The phone also supports reverse wireless charging. Connectivity options will include 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and USB-C for charging. Further, it will run on OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 outside China and ColorOS 12.1 in China. Additional features include X-axis Linear Vibration Motor and dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.