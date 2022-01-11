OnePlus 10 Pro launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, triple cameras

HomeNewsOnePlus 10 Pro launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, triple cameras

OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 10 Pro in China in two colour options. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

By Abhishek Malhotra
OnePlus has finally unveiled the OnePlus 10 Pro in China after months of leaks and weeks of teasing the device. As expected, the device comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and sports an LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display meaning the refresh rate of the display can range from 1Hz to 120Hz. This results in efficient power consumption along with a smooth experience.

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes in three variants and they are priced as follows;

  • 8GB + 128GB: CNY 4,699 (approx Rs 54,500)
  • 8GB + 256GB: CNY 4,999 (approx Rs 58,000)
  • 12GB + 256GB: CNY 5,299 (approx Rs 61,500)

OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 10 Pro colours

The OnePlus 10 Pro sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz Fluid AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display. Furthermore, there’s 1300 nits of peak brightness, 5000000:1 contrast ratio, 20.1:9 aspect ratio, 92.7% screen-to-body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC powers the device with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Additionally, the OnePlus 10 Pro has a second-gen Hasselblad triple camera setup at the rear including a 48MP Sony IMX789 primary sensor, 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor 150-degree ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP 3.3x telephoto shooter with OIS. On the front, there’s a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor for selfies and video calls.

It is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC charging and 50W AirVOOC fast wireless charging. The phone also supports reverse wireless charging. Connectivity options will include 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and USB-C for charging. Further, it will run on OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 outside China and ColorOS 12.1 in China. Additional features include X-axis Linear Vibration Motor and dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

