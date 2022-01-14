OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 launched in India: Price, Specifications and more

OnePlus has today finally launched the OnePlus 9RT smartphone in India. The handset comes with Snapdragon 888 SoC, a 50-megapixel triple camera setup, 120Hz AMOLED display and runs on a 4,500mAh battery.

Alongside OnePlus has also launched the OnePlus Buds Z2 that comes with active noise cancellation (ANC) and offer up to 38 hours of battery life.

Let’s take a detailed look at the specs, price, and availability.

OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 Price

OnePlus 9RT has been launched in India in two variants. The 8GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 42,999. The premium 12GB + 256GB storage model comes at Rs 46,999.

The phone will be available for sale in India starting January 17 during Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale. It will also be available on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, My Jio, Croma, and all partner outlets. It comes in Silver and Black colours.

OnePlus Buds Z2 are priced at Rs 4999 and they will be available on Flipkart, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and partner stores starting January 18. The TWS comes in Obsidian Black and Pearl White colours.

OnePlus 9RT specifications

The phone features a 6.62-inch full HD+ E4 AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 397ppi pixel density, HDR 10+ and up to 1300 nits peak brightness. Also, it has Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

OnePlus 9RT packs the Snapdragon 888 SoC which is paired with the Adreno 660 GPU GPU. It has up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

ALSO READ: OnePlus 10 Pro launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, triple cameras

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens that has optical image stabilisation (OIS). This is coupled with a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 shooter.

As for software, the handset runs with Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 on top. It runs on a 4,500mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 65T for fast charging at 65W. It includes an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax 2X2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS and NFC on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. It measures 162.2×74.6×8.29mm in dimensions and weighs 198.5g.

OnePlus Buds Z2 specifications

The OnePlus Buds Z2 come with Adaptive Noise Cancellation that cancels noise up to 40dB. They also have support mono mode and transparency mode.

They come equipped with an 11mm dynamic driver similar to that of the OnePlus Buds Z. The OnePlus Buds Z2 packs a 40 mAh battery that can deliver up to seven hours of playback, while the case has a 520 mAh battery. OnePlus claims that the Buds Z2 can deliver up to 38 hours of battery life on a single charge.

OnePlus’s Flash Charge technology can give you 5 hours of music playback from a 10-minute charge. The TWS earbuds are IP55-certified, though the charging case has an IPX4 certification.

The new true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with AAC/SBC codecs support. There’s 94ms ultra-low latency and Dolby Atmos on select OnePlus devices.