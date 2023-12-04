GTA 6 Trailer: Where to watch it and at what time?

Rockstar Games is set to unveil the first trailer for the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) on Tuesday, December 5. The release will be staggered across different time zones, hitting screens at 6 a.m. PST for the West Coast of North America, 9 a.m. EST for the East Coast, 2 p.m. GMT for the U.K., 3 p.m. CEST for west mainland Europe, and 11 p.m. JST in Japan. The trailer is expected to be published on the official Rockstar Games YouTube channel, and additional information may be found on Rockstar’s newswire and social media.

As for what to expect from the trailer, it has been confirmed as the “next Grand Theft Auto” following a November news release. While the title, Grand Theft Auto 6, seems probable, given the decade since the last release and the series’ numbering conventions, it is technically unconfirmed.

Leaks from last year hinted at a fictionalized Miami setting, reminiscent of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, with a modern-day twist and the return of multiple playable protagonists, including a female character.

The first trailer is poised to shed light on these details and potentially reveal the broad themes of the game’s narrative. Despite the possibility of changes since the leaks, a teaser image for the trailer strongly suggests a Miami/Vice City theme, with palm trees and a distinct colour palette.

While a release date announcement remains uncertain, previous Rockstar trailers have varied in this regard, making it a possibility for GTA 6.

Taking cues from past reveals, the first trailer will likely focus on establishing the setting and tone rather than delving into specific story elements or characters. As the countdown to December 5 begins, fans are eager to glimpse what the next Grand Theft Auto instalment has in store.