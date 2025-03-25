Zupee Launches In-App Rewards for Every Six in IPL 2025

Zupee, one of India’s leading online skill-based gaming platforms, is enhancing the IPL 2025 viewing experience with its latest campaign, ‘Extra Winnings’. As part of this initiative, the company has introduced the ‘Laga Chakka Toh Inaam Pakka’ offer, giving sports fans across the country a chance to win in-app rewards for every six in IPL 2025 tournament.

Recognizing the impact of a six in both cricket and Ludo, Zupee Ludo is embracing the ‘Super 6’ moment in IPL 2025. This means every six in the tournament unlocks a rewarding opportunity on the Zupee Ludo app, adding an extra layer of excitement for fans. By integrating real-time cricket action with its gaming platform, Zupee is set to make IPL 2025 even more engaging for users.

As an Associate Sponsor of IPL on Star Sports, Zupee is redefining fan engagement with an innovative blend of media, creative strategy, and product innovation. Through its latest initiative, every six hit during a live IPL match will trigger a virtual cricket ball on the Zupee app, unlocking rewards, exclusive bonuses, and special prizes for users in real time.

By owning the ‘Super 6’ moment, Zupee is leveraging contextual messaging, real-time in-app rewards, and high-impact brand visibility to maximize user engagement and recall. This strategic move ensures fans not only watch the game but also actively participate in the excitement.

To further amplify the campaign’s impact, Zupee has teamed up with cricketing legends Harbhajan Singh, K. Srikanth, and renowned sports presenter Jatin Sapru. The trio will engage and entertain fans through a series of humorous and relatable ad films, drawing clever parallels between cricket’s defining moments and the thrill of playing online Ludo.