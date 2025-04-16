Sony Announces PS5 Summer Sale in India, Slashes PS5 Price for a Month

Sony has announced the PS5 Summer Sale in India where the prices of the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition have been slashed for a month. The announcement comes at a time when the price of the gaming console has been hiked in certain regions like New Zealand, Europe, and Australia.

PS5 Summer Sale in India

The PS5 Summer Sale in India will run from April 17 till May 14, 2025. During this time period, the PlayStation 5 (CFI-2008A & B) will be available at a discount of Rs 5,000 on Amazon, Blinkit, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance, Sony Center, Vijay Sales and other participating retailers.

Meanwhile, the company announced earlier this week that the pricing of the PS5 will rise in select regions due to unspecified “challenging economic environment.” In the UK, the price of the digital edition of the PS5 has increased by £40 to £429.99. In Europe, the price has risen by €50 to €499.99. However, there is no price increase for the PS5 with a disc drive. The Japanese company has sold 75 million units of the PS5 worldwide till date.

Furthermore, Sony disappointed fans in India earlier last year where it announced that the PS5 Pro will not be available in India and other countries where 6GHz wireless band used in IEEE 802.11be (Wi-Fi 7) has not yet been allowed.

The 6 GHz wireless band, used in Wi-Fi 7 (IEEE 802.11be), is critical because it enables faster speeds, lower latency, and greater capacity than previous Wi-Fi standards. Expanding beyond the congested 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands, the 6 GHz band opens up more channels and reduces interference, especially in areas with many connected devices. For instance, the more devices you connect to a 5 GHz band, the more congested it becomes, adversely affecting Latency and speeds on all connected devices.