GTA 6: Top 5 Juicy Updates

Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) is one of the most anticipated games of all time, and Rockstar Games has finally announced that the first trailer for the game will be released in December 2023. Fans have been waiting for a decade since the release of GTA 5, the second best-selling video game behind Minecraft. While Rockstar has been tight-lipped about the details of GTA 6, some leaks and rumours give us a glimpse of what to expect from the next instalment in the iconic franchise. Here are the top 5 juicy updates we know about GTA 6.

1. Set in the Modern Vice City

One of the most exciting updates about GTA 6 is that it will reportedly take place in a modern-day version of Vice City, the fictional Miami-inspired city that was featured in GTA: Vice City and GTA: Vice City Stories. Vice City is known for its vibrant neon lights, tropical beaches, and 80s nostalgia.

The last time it was featured in a GTA series title was in 2006. According to a massive leak that surfaced online in September 2022, which Rockstar confirmed as legitimate, GTA 6 will feature a revamped and expanded Vice City map with new territories and much larger cityscapes to explore than we saw in GTA 5. The leak also showed screenshots of the game’s graphics, which the players worldwide appreciated.

2. Two playable protagonists

Another major update about GTA 6 is that it will expectedly feature two playable protagonists, Jason and Lucia, who resemble a Bonnie & Clyde relationship. This will be the first time GTA has a female main character. Jason and Lucia will have different skills and abilities; the player can switch between them anytime during the game. The leak also suggested that Lucia might have a child, which signals that GTA 6 will have a family dynamic and a deeper storyline than previous games in the franchise.

3. A multiplayer mode with cross-play support

GTA 6, according to some reports, will not only have a single-player mode, but also a multiplayer mode that will allow players to team up or compete with other players online. The multiplayer mode will be similar to GTA Online, which is the online component of GTA 5 that has been hugely popular and successful since its launch in 2013.

GTA Online allows players to create their own characters, customise their vehicles and weapons, and participate in various missions, races, heists, and other activities with other players. It also allows players to create their own missions, races, heists and more.

GTA 6’s multiplayer mode is set to have more features and content than GTA Online and will also support cross-play, which means that players on different platforms, such as PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, can play together.

4. A dynamic and interactive world

One of the things that makes GTA games so immersive and fun is the ability to interact with the world and cause havoc. GTA 6 will take this to the next level by featuring a dynamic and interactive world that will react to the player’s actions and choices. The game will also have a day and night cycle that will change the atmosphere and the activities of the NPCs. Moreover, the game will have a morality system that will influence the reputation and the consequences of the player’s actions, such as being wanted by the police, the gangs, or the media, as per reports.

5. A possible release timeline

Fans’ biggest question about GTA 6 is when it will be released. Rockstar Games has not revealed the official release date for the game yet, but some speculations suggest a possible time frame. Some analysts and insiders have predicted that GTA 6 will be released in late 2024 or early 2025.