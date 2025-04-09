Samsung Debuts Glasses-Free Odyssey 3D Gaming Monitor in India Alongside Other New Models

Samsung India has announced the availability of the 2025 line-up of Odyssey gaming monitors, which includes the glasses-free Odyssey 3D gaming monitor, the industry-first 4K 240Hz Odyssey OLED G8, and the immersive curved Odyssey G9. Here’s everything to know about the new monitors.

Customers can avail launch benefits of upto Rs 10,000 on these monitors. The products are available on Samsung.com, leading online platforms and retailers across India.

Samsung Odyssey 3D Gaming Monitor: Price, Features

Priced at Rs 1,27,299, the Odyssey 3D features advanced eye-tracking technology and view mapping algorithms. It can deliver 3D visuals that make games and video content more lifelike, says Samsung. The Reality Hub App detects the video content and offers a choice to run it in 3D, all without needing any glasses.

Samsung is actively collaborating with major global game developers, including Nexon for The First Berserker: Khazan to optimize this next-gen 3D technology.

Beyond gaming, the Odyssey 3D gaming monitor features AI-powered video conversion, transforming standard content into 3D. With 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, AMD FreeSync Support, Odyssey 3D ensures smooth, lag-free gameplay. Spatial Audio (built-in speakers) and the EDGE Lighting feature further enhance the gaming experience.

Read More: Report: Samsung to Launch Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 with One UI 8

Samsung Odyssey OLED G8: Price, Features

Priced at Rs 91,299 for the 27-inch variant and Rs 1,18,999 for the 32-inch version, the Odyssey OLED G8 is the industry’s first 4K 240Hz OLED Gaming Monitor. It features Quantum Dot technology, enhanced colours, deep contrast, and superior viewing angles. VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 certification ensures near-infinite contrast, making vibrant colours pop even at typical brightness levels of 250 nits.

Samsung’s Proprietary OLED Safeguard+ and Dynamic Cooling System extend screen longevity that effectively cools down the screen temperature to prevent burn-in by applying the Pulsating Heat Pipe to monitor for the first time ever.

The glare-free technology, certified by Underwriters Laboratories (UL), makes the screen 56% less glossy for distraction-free gaming. With 240Hz Refresh Rate and 0.03ms response time, the Odyssey OLED G8 ensures a smoother viewing experience eliminating lag time and motion blur for exhilarating game-play with ultra-smooth action.

The Odyssey OLED G8 features a slim metal body, Core Lighting+ and an ergonomic stand.

Samsung Odyssey G9: Price, Features

Priced at Rs 94,099, the Odyssey G9 is certified with VESA DisplayHDR 600 and HDR10+ GAMING, so it enhances brightness, contrast, and colour range for vivid, dynamic visuals. With 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and AMD FreeSync Premium, the Odyssey G9 ensures seamless gameplay free from tearing and stuttering.

For those who want to multitask, Samsung has integrated both Picture-by-Picture and Picture-in-Picture modes, allowing users to view content from multiple sources simultaneously. The Auto Source Switch+ feature further streamlines the experience by instantly detecting and displaying connected devices.