Rockstar Games Announces GTA 6 Trailer 2; GTA 6 Key Characters, Map Locations Revealed with Visuals

Rockstar Games has finally announced GTA 6 Trailer 2 after showcasing Trailer 1 about a year and a half ago in December 2023. The developer announced earlier last week that the GTA 6 launch has been delayed from fall 2025 to May of 2026 but gave an actual date this time, which is May 26th.

After dropping the GTA 6 Trailer 2 on YouTube and its other social handles, Rockstar Games also revealed key details about the game including its characters, their descriptions, key locations on the map, and more. The trailer, which gives us a more detailed look at the game with more locations and a close up of the characters, was recorded on a PS5 and not the latest PS5 Pro which shows how well the game will be optimised for older models at launch.

Aside from that, the developer also published a website with all the details of the characters and key locations on the in-game map. As for the synopsis of the game, set in Vice City, “Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive.”

GTA 6 Characters

Jason Duval

Jason wants an easy life, but things just keep getting harder. Jason grew up around grifters and crooks. After a stint in the Army trying to shake off his troubled teens, he found himself in the Keys doing what he knows best, working for local drug runners. It might be time to try something new.

Meeting Lucia could be the best or worst thing to ever happen to him. Jason knows how he’d like it to turn out but right now, it’s hard to tell.

Lucia Caminos

Lucia’s father taught her to fight as soon as she could walk. Life has been coming at her swinging ever since. Fighting for her family landed her in the Leonida Penitentiary. Sheer luck got her out. Lucia’s learned her lesson — only smart moves from here.

More than anything, Lucia wants the good life her mom has dreamed of since their days in Liberty City — but instead of half-baked fantasies, Lucia is prepared to take matters into her own hands.

Fresh out of prison and ready to change the odds in her favor, Lucia’s committed to her plan — no matter what it takes. A life with Jason could be her way out.

Cal Hampton

What if everything on the internet was true? Jason’s friend and a fellow associate of Brian’s, Cal feels safest hanging at home, snooping on Coast Guard comms with a few beers and some private Browser tabs open.

The psychopaths are in charge. Get used to it. Cal is at the low tide of America and happy there. Casual paranoia loves company, but his friend Jason has bigger plans.

Boobie Ike

It’s all about heart — the Jack of Hearts. Boobie is a local Vice City legend — and acts like it. One of the few to transform his time in the streets into a legitimate empire spanning real estate, a strip club, and a recording studio — Boobie’s all smiles until it’s time to talk business.

Top quality cuts. Boobie might seem like he’s just out for himself, but it’s his partnership with the young aspiring music mogul Dre’Quan for Only Raw Records that he’s most invested in — now they just need a hit.

Dre’Quan Priest

Only Raw… Records. Dre’Quan was always more of a hustler than a gangster. Even when he was dealing on the streets to make ends meet, breaking into music was the goal.

You’re with the label now. Now that he’s signed the Real Dimez, Dre’Quan’s days of booking acts into Boobie’s strip club might be numbered as he sets his sights on the Vice City scene.

Real Dimez

Viral videos. Viral hooks. Bae-Luxe and Roxy aka Real Dimez have been friends since high school — girls with the savvy to turn their time shaking down local dealers into cold, hard cash via spicy rap tracks and a relentless social media presence.

One hit away from fame. An early hit single with local rapper DWNPLY took Real Dimez to new heights. Now, after five years and a whole lot of trouble, they’re signed to Only Raw Records, hoping lightning can strike twice.

Raul Bautista

Experience counts. Confidence, charm, and cunning — Raul’s a seasoned bank robber always on the hunt for talent ready to take the risks that bring the biggest rewards.

A professional adapts. Raul’s recklessness raises the stakes with every score. Sooner or later, his crew will have to double down or pull their chips from the table.

Brian Heder

Nothing better than a Mudslide at sunset. Brian’s a classic drug runner from the golden age of smuggling in the Keys. Still moving product through his boat yard with his third wife, Lori, Brian’s been around long enough to let others do his dirty work.

Looks like a Leonida beach bum — moves like a great white shark. Brian’s letting Jason live rent-free at one of his properties — so long as he helps with local shakedowns, and stops by for Lori’s sangria once in a while.

GTA 6 Map Locations Revealed So Far

Vice City

Everything in Excess. We’re a long way from the ’80s, but Vice City is still the sun and fun capital of America.

The glamour, hustle, and greed of America captured in a single city. Each neighborhood has something to offer, from the pastel art deco hotels and bright white sands of Ocean Beach, to the bustling panaderías of Little Cuba and the bootleg brands of the Tisha-Wocka flea market, out to the VC Port, the cruise ship capital of the world.

Leonida Keys

Gateway to Paradise. The dress code is casual, the bars are loaded.

Life in this tropical archipelago isn’t flashy but it’s easy. Get your buzz on and pull up a deck chair but look out — you are right on the doorstep of some of the most beautiful and dangerous waters in all of America.

Grassrivers

Welcome to the Wetlands. The untamable jewel of Leonida’s crown.

You never know what lies beneath the surface of this primordial expanse. The gators may be the most famous attraction, but there are far deadlier predators and weirder discoveries among the mangroves.

Port Gellhorn

Live Hard. This is Leonida’s forgotten coast.

Cheap motels, shut-down attractions, and empty strip malls won’t bring the tourists back, but there’s a new economy in this once-popular vacation spot. It’s fueled by malt liquor, painkillers, and truck stop energy drinks. Jump on a dirt bike and hold onto your wallet.

Ambrosia

Keeping Leonida Sweet. The battle for the health and wealth of Leonida begins here.

In the heart of Leonida, American industry and old school values still reign supreme — whatever the cost. The Allied Crystal sugar refinery provides the jobs, while the local biker gang provides almost everything else.

Mount Kalaga

Wild, Wild Country. Room to breathe on the state’s northern fringes.

A national landmark up against the state’s northern border, Mount Kalaga offers prime hunting, fishing, and off-road trails. In the lush surrounding backwoods, hillbilly mystics and paranoid radicals live far from the prying eyes of the government.

This was everything Rockstar Games revealed about GTA 6 alongside the launch of the Trailer 2. The in-game action screenshots offer a glimpse of what’s coming next year—and it’s looking more exciting than ever.