GTA 6 could be announced in next few days

Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) has been the talk of the town for a while now as GTA 5 recently completed a decade since it was announced. A new report now suggests that Rockstar Games plans to announce the much awaited GTA 6 as soon as this week, while a trailer for the game could be showcased next month.

The report comes from Bloomberg as per which Rockstar Games, a division of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., will announce the next Grand Theft Auto game, GTA 6, as early as this week, citing sources as people familiar with the development. Not only that but a trailer for GTA 6 will be announced next month to celebrate Rockstar’s 25th anniversary.

This isn’t the first time we have seen leaked information about the game, as hours of early footage from Grand Theft Auto VI was leaked last year. Rockstar blamed it on a “network intrusion” and said it “will properly introduce you to this next game when it is ready.” It seems like the developer is now in the final stages of completing the game.

Quite recently, a Rockstar Games insider said that “several devs” believe that the Grand Theft Auto 6 release window will be around spring 2025. However, Tez2 also noted that Rockstar had similar release windows for both Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 before it ultimately got delayed.

Tez2 further said, “I predict an announcement coinciding with the celebration of Rockstar’s anniversary somewhere between late Nov and early Dec. And if not that, then a Feb announcement.” With the recent Bloomberg report, it seems like the insider was correct with his predictions.