Greta teases its new electric scooter ahead of launch

Greta Electric Scooters has released a teaser video of its new electric scooter. Transition to electric vehicles is the new disruption in the automotive industry. With a promise to magnify this disruption, Greta Electric Scooters, from Gujarat, is doing the rounds on social media. The brand will soon launch a new electric scooter.

Sharing in the official social media accounts of the Greta Electric Scooters and the Founder, Raj Mehta, has tweeted along with a teaser video that – “Something new in the anvil! We are really excited about this. Are you?? Follow this space for more updates”.

Greta Electric Scooter

The tweet confirms that the company is going to introduce new scooter the market. The unknown model highlighted in the video depicted the arrival of its most anticipated product. The company says that the new launch will add another feather to the brand’s already existing portfolio.

Being in the market for the past three years, Greta Electric Scooter has already introduced four models in the market.

Greta Electric Scooters offer best-in-class comfort and superior performance with mileage in the range of 100 km per charge. All four models come with DRL, EBS, reverse mode, ATA System, smart shift, Digital instrument cluster display, keyless start, disc brakes and anti-theft alarm. Greta Electric Scooters come in attractive colors, light designer consoles with extra-large storage space.

