Ultraviolette Gears Up for Expansion Into Various Two-Wheeler Segments

Ultraviolette, maker of the ‘The Fastest Indian Motorcyle’, is set to expand its presence across multiple two-wheeler segments. With its focus on design, performance and future-ready technology, the company plans to roll out a diverse portfolio that caters to a wide range of consumer preferences and riding needs.

The company aims to leverage its extensive Research and Development prowess which brought the F77 MACH 2 and F77 SuperStreet to life, to build a robust future product pipeline. “This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone for Ultraviolette as it ventures into new product segments, reinforcing its commitment to Innovation, Sustainability, and Customer Centricity,” said the brand.

This expansion into various Two-Wheeler segments aims to make EV technology more accessible while maintaining the brand’s hallmark of futuristic design and advanced engineering, asserted Ultraviolette. “Ultraviolette’s expansion into new segments aligns with the company’s mission to redefine personal mobility. The new products are expected to debut in phases, with more details to be revealed soon.”

Expanding quickly beyond Bangalore, Ultraviolette has recently entered 11 new cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, and Vizag, aiming to boost sales. “By the end of this year, the target is to reach around 50 cities,” the company stated. Meanwhile, its F99 racing prototype set a new benchmark for India-made two-wheelers, reaching a record speed of 258 km/h in January.

The company, which sells the F77 bike (Mach2 and Super Street) priced around Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), plans to bring three new electric motorcycles, and also a long-range scooter, founders Narayan Subramaniam and Niraj Rajmohan told Times of India. The exact roadmap will be revealed on March 5.