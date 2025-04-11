Audi India Achieves 6,500+ Charging Points under the Charge My Audi Initiative

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, today announced that it crossed 6,500+ charging points across the country as part of Phase II of its segment-first Charge My Audi initiative. The brand has added 16 new partners to accelerate luxury EV adoption in the country.

“With 75+% of these locations equipped with DC fast-charging technology, the network is designed to enhance convenience, reduce charging times, and support the growing demand for electric vehicles in India,” said the automaker. The Phase-II expansion added 5,500+ new charging points in strategic locations, including highways, urban hubs, and commercial destinations, ensuring Audi e-tron owners can experience hassle-free long-distance travel and daily commutes.

Audi India has partnered with 16 new EV infrastructure providers to bolster this network, integrating advanced features such as real-time charger availability, route planning, easy start/stop via the ‘myAudi Connect’ app. With the additional network, Charge My Audi initiative now ensures coverage across 28 states and union territories, 850+ cities and 4,700+ locations.

Read More: Simple Energy launches Simple ONE Gen 1.5 electric scooter

In addition to the Phase-II expansion, Audi has extended complimentary charging for all e-tron customers until December 31, 2025. This allows e-tron owners to continue enjoying free charging across Audi’s extensive network of chargers, accessible through our CPO partners via the ‘myAudi Connect’ application.

During Phase-I of the initiative, Audi India introduced route-mapping tools and destination charging hubs. “This feature has enabled many hassle-free journeys for Audi customers by allowing pre-journey planning with chargers along the route and providing real-time charger availability status,” said Audi.

The ‘Charge My Audi’ platform, powered by Numocity Technology’s eMSP platform, offers live updates and integration with public charging stations for a holistic charging experience.