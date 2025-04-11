HomeNewsAudi India Achieves 6,500+ Charging Points under the Charge My Audi Initiative

Audi India Achieves 6,500+ Charging Points under the Charge My Audi Initiative

Audi India announced that it crossed the 6500 mark for charging points across India to enhance the experience for e-tron customers.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Charge my Audi Initiative

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, today announced that it crossed 6,500+ charging points across the country as part of Phase II of its segment-first Charge My Audi initiative. The brand has added 16 new partners to accelerate luxury EV adoption in the country.

“With 75+% of these locations equipped with DC fast-charging technology, the network is designed to enhance convenience, reduce charging times, and support the growing demand for electric vehicles in India,” said the automaker. The Phase-II expansion added 5,500+ new charging points in strategic locations, including highways, urban hubs, and commercial destinations, ensuring Audi e-tron owners can experience hassle-free long-distance travel and daily commutes.

Audi India has partnered with 16 new EV infrastructure providers to bolster this network, integrating advanced features such as real-time charger availability, route planning, easy start/stop via the ‘myAudi Connect’ app. With the additional network, Charge My Audi initiative now ensures coverage across 28 states and union territories, 850+ cities and 4,700+ locations.

Read More: Simple Energy launches Simple ONE Gen 1.5 electric scooter

In addition to the Phase-II expansion, Audi has extended complimentary charging for all e-tron customers until December 31, 2025. This allows e-tron owners to continue enjoying free charging across Audi’s extensive network of chargers, accessible through our CPO partners via the ‘myAudi Connect’ application.

During Phase-I of the initiative, Audi India introduced route-mapping tools and destination charging hubs. “This feature has enabled many hassle-free journeys for Audi customers by allowing pre-journey planning with chargers along the route and providing real-time charger availability status,” said Audi.

The ‘Charge My Audi’ platform, powered by Numocity Technology’s eMSP platform, offers live updates and integration with public charging stations for a holistic charging experience.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.